Why is Kagiso Rabada Dropped on his Birthday From Gujarat Titans Playing XI for GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash?

Kagiso Rabada turned 30 years old today.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are up against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for their last league-stage clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Despite the tail-end of IPL 2025, the GT vs CSK clash is important for both teams. Gujarat Titans are aiming for a top-two finish on the points table while the Super Kings will look to seal their campaign with a win. However, GT are going into this clash without Kagiso Rabada. His national teammate, Gerald Coetzee, is named as his replacement.

Why is Kagiso Rabada Not Playing in GT vs CSK clash?

Rabada played four games for GT this season and returned with just two wickets. He has been highly expensive at an economy rate of 11.57. Moreover, Rabada will not be a part of the GT camp for the IPL 2025 playoffs as he will soon take off to England for national duties. He, who turned 30 years old today, is a part of South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final to be played from June 11 against Australia.

In such a scenario, it is ideal to give Coetzee a chance as he will be staying with the GT camp till the end of their IPL campaign. The 24-year-old has played two games this season. He has picked up only two wickets, albeit at an impressive economy of 7.66. His best spell of 1/10 came against the Mumbai Indians in a winning cause.

Playing XI and Impact Player Substitutes

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Subs – Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin.

