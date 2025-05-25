Why will Shardul Thakur not play LSG vs RCB last game of IPL 2025?

Shardul Thakur picked up 13 wickets from 10 matches in IPL 2025.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are out of contention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs. But a win will help them end their campaign on a high note. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on the other hand, are fighting for a top-two finish on the points table. This makes the upcoming contest at the Ekana Stadium quite interesting. However, the home team will be without the services of pacer Shardul Thakur. The LSG vs RCB is also the last league game of IPL 2025.

Why will Shardul Thakur not play in LSG vs RCB clash?

Reportedly, LSG have permitted Shardul to miss the upcoming fixture. This comes after the 33-year-old was added to the India A as well as the main squad for India’s test tour of England. To streamline travel, players are being sent in groups, with the management making sure they head to England immediately after finishing their IPL commitments. Thus, Shardul will board the flight tomorrow with the rest of the India A members.

“Yes, we have allowed Shardul to leave for the UK. It is about national duty, and we always want our players to do well for India. Shardul has done well for us and we wish him well”, said a source close to developments.

More to follow…