Rating Rajasthan Royals Player Performances in IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets 10/10, India Pacer 4/10

Only three players get more than five points.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) finished their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a six-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings. However, it was a disappointing season overall as they managed to win just four out of 14 matches, a big drop from last year when they reached the playoffs.

One of their biggest problems this season was chasing. Even when in control, they lost six matches by 11 runs or less. If they had handled those situations better, the results may have been different.

They also released some key players like Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, and Yuzvendra Chahal. They all performed well for other teams and made it to the playoffs. Out of the players they decided to keep, only Yashasvi Jaiswal stood out. Most of the others did not live up to expectations.

Now, let’s look at how each Rajasthan Royals player performed in IPL 2025.

Sanju Samson – 5/10

Sanju Samson had an up-and-down season, missing five matches due to injuries. He started the tournament playing only as an impact player in the first three games because of a finger injury. Later, he missed a few more matches due to an abdominal issue. In total, he played nine matches and scored 285 runs, with just one fifty.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 9/10

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout player for the Rajasthan Royals this season. He has been a consistent performer for the team since 2023. Although he had a slow start to the tournament, he quickly found his rhythm. In 14 matches, he scored 559 runs at a strike rate of 159.71, including six half-centuries. He ended the season as RR’s highest run scorer.

Vaibhav Surayavanshi – 10/10

The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi had an amazing start to his IPL career. He got his chance when Sanju Samson was injured and made the most of it by scoring 252 runs in seven matches, including a century and a half-century. His century was the fastest by an Indian in IPL history and the second fastest overall, just behind Chris Gayle.

Riyan Parag – 6/10

After a strong IPL 2024 season with 573 runs, Riyan Parag could not keep up the same form in IPL 2025. He scored 393 runs in 14 matches with only one half-century. When Sanju Samson missed some games, Parag stepped in as a stand-in captain. The added pressure of captaincy may have affected his batting.

Dhruv Jurel – 5/10

Dhurv Jurel, who was acquired at a high price before this season, struggled to help the team finish matches while chasing. He scored 333 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 156.34. Although he scored more runs than in previous seasons, RR still lost three to four matches while chasing, and Jurel was involved in those games.

Nitish Rana – 4/10

Nitish Rana had a disappointing season, scoring 211 runs in 11 matches before getting ruled out due to injury. His average was 21.70, and he managed only two half-centuries.

ALSO READ:

Shimron Hetmyer – 4/10

Shimron Hetmyer, who was also an expensive retention, scored only 239 runs in 14 matches. Rajasthan Royals expected more from him, but he could not deliver as hoped. His strike rate was 145.73, which is low for a finisher.

Wanindu Hasaranga – 5/10

Wanindu Hasaranga took only 11 wickets in 11 matches this season. His economy rate was also high at 9.05. In several games, he did not take any wickets.

Maheesh Theekshana – 5/10

Just like his countryman Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana also had a quiet season. He picked up 11 wickets in 11 matches, but his economy rate of 9.76 was on the higher side, and he went wicketless in quite a few games.

Jofra Archer – 6/10

Jofra Archer took 11 wickets in 12 matches this season. He did not start well but improved as the tournament went on. His economy rate was 9.47, which is on the higher side. Even though the numbers don’t show it, he bowled well in many matches and was unlucky not to get more wickets.

Tushar Deshpande – 4/10

Tushar Deshpande picked up nine wickets in 10 matches this season but struggled with his economy, which was around 10.63. This was a drop in performance compared to last season, where his economy rate was below nine.

Sandeep Sharma – 4/10

Sandeep Sharma, retained by RR before this season, took nine wickets in 10 matches with an economy rate of about 9.89. He had to leave the tournament later because of an injury.

Fazalhaq Farooqi – 0/10

Fazalhaq Farooqi had a tough season, playing five matches without taking any wickets. He bowled 102 balls with an economy rate of 12.35 and went wicketless throughout.

Kumar Kartikeya – 3/10

Kumar Kartikeya played four matches this season, taking two wickets with an economy rate of 9.75.

Shubham Dubey – 2/10

Rajasthan Royals showed a lot of trust in Shubham Dubey, using him as their impact player in almost every match. However, he couldn’t deliver with the bat and managed to score only 106 runs in nine matches.

Yudhvir Charak – 3/10

Yudhvir Singh Charak played four matches this season and took four wickets. However, his economy rate was on the higher side at 11.91.

Akash Madhwal – 3/10

Akash Madhwal featured in four matches this season and picked up four wickets. His economy rate was quite high at 11.07.

Kwena Maphaka – 3/10

Kwena Maphaka played the final two matches of the season, taking one wicket with an economy rate of 10.80.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.