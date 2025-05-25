News
indian-premier-league-ipl

Josh Hazlewood Returns, but Will He Play the LSG vs RCB Match Crucial to IPL 2025 Top Two Chances?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 3 min read

The question stands whether Hazlewood will feature against LSG.

Josh Hazlewood has returned to India and joined the RCB camp ahead of the team’s final league stage fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow. It will be a big boost for the RCB team, which suffered a setback against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game.

However, the question stands whether Hazlewood will feature against LSG or come into the XI in the playoffs straightaway. Ideally, he should play this game and test his match fitness since he is coming from a shoulder injury.

This will help him get into the groove and have match time before the all-important playoffs. Further, RCB must win this contest to press a case for a top-two finish and get two chances to qualify for the IPL 2025 final. They are currently standing third on the points table with 17 points, and one more win will take them closer to the top two.

RCB’s bowling attack will bolster significantly if Hazlewood plays, increasing their chances of winning the fixture against a depleted LSG side. He is RCB’s leading wicket-taker this season, with 18 wickets at 17.28 runs apiece in ten innings, including a four-wicket haul.

Josh Hazlewood must play for RCB in Lungi Ngidi’s absence

Lungi Ngidi has left the RCB camp to return to South Africa and prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025. He came in the XI in the absence of Hazlewood, who last played on April 27 before returning to Australia due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Now that Ngidi is absent, Hazlewood must return to the XI and fill that overseas pacer slot. If Hazlewood doesn’t play, RCB will be forced to rely on inexperienced pacers, reducing their chances of winning.

Hence, Hazlewood must play to keep the quality of the attack intact and help RCB win the game. He is an all-phase bowler who bowls across phases and takes big wickets in almost every contest.

Other RCB pacers have blown hot and cold, and their issues will exacerbate on a nice batting surface in Lucknow. Hazlewood will at least give four quality overs, unlike a new player, who is bound to concede plenty against a powerful LSG batting lineup.

