While Rohit Sharma is no longer the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI), he is still a vital member of the team and will have the onus of providing stable starts to the five-time champions with the willow.

The news from the Mumbai Indians practice camp suggests Rohit Sharma didn’t feature in the practice game held earlier.

While Rohit Sharma is no longer the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI), he is still a vital member of the team and will have the onus of providing stable starts to the five-time champions with the willow. Rohit will open the innings with Ishan Kishan in IPL 2024.

Recently, Rohit has changed his approach and adopted a high-intent batting tactic in white-ball cricket, which has been quite effective for his team. The former MI captain goes after the bowlers right from the first ball and put under pressure to provide rapid starts to his team.

His gung-ho approach has been mighty effective for India, as visible in the World Cup last year, where Rohit tore bowling attacks apart in the powerplay. MI have a long batting, and if Rohit manages to maximise the powerplay, he would have done his job.

Also Read: Gujarat Titans name replacement player for Mohammed Shami

As the fresh season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to begin, Rohit Sharma has joined the Mumbai Indians team and started practising for the upcoming season. Rohit will look to perform consistently and rhythm himself before the T20 World Cup, where he will captain the side.

Why Rohit Sharma did not play Mumbai Indians' practice game

The news from the Mumbai Indians practice camp suggests Rohit Sharma didn’t feature in the practice game held earlier. The reason has now been provided for his notable absence from the mock game, which serves as an ideal practice before the main event.

Telegram Group Join Now

According to a tweet by The Hindu journalist, Rohit has been on a customised training program for the previous three days and didn’t take part in the practice game to focus on his pre-training program.

"Rohit Sharma, who joined the squad on Monday, is on a customized training program that involves simulated net sessions, mobility and strength and conditioning sessions, for the past 3 days, hence stayed back in Mumbai to focus on his pre-season program. Rohit did not take part in the practice game held today."

Official update on Rohit Sharma by Mumbai Indians: "Rohit Sharma who joined the squad on Monday, is on a customized training program that involves simulated net sessions, mobility and strength and conditioning sessions, for the past 3 days, hence stayed back in Mumbai to focus on… — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) March 20, 2024

Rohit Sharma is expected to join the squad before the first game. Mumbai Indians begin their campaign with an away game against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 24).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.