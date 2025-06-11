Will RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Play in Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025?

RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar is a part of Gwalior Cheetahs in the second edition of the MP T20 League.

The second edition of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League is set to kick off on June 12 in Gwalior. Amongst some of the icon players is one of the state’s heroes. Rajat Patidar recently became the fourth player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to lift the title in his first season as captain. He is registered under the Gwalior Cheetahs in the second edition of the tournament.

Rajat Patidar graced the MP T20 League with his presence in the first edition of the tournament in 2024. He was the skipper and icon player for the Malwa Panthers. However, the Panthers weren’t able to clinch the trophy in the first edition. They were eliminated following their loss to the Bhopal Leopards. An early exit for the Panthers was influenced by inconsistent performances and a washed-out game, which derailed their campaign.

Availability of Rajat Patidar

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper is the icon player for the Gwalior Cheetahs this year. Patidar injured his finger in an IPL game this year. CricXtasy has learnt that due to this, he will not feature in this edition of the MP T20 League. However, the Madhya Pradesh star will show his presence at the opening ceremony of the tournament.

Patidar’s finger injury occurred during RCB’s game against the Chennai Super Kings on May 3. Following the injury, the RCB skipper was advised to rest for 10 days. This could have ruled him out for two matches. But the tournament was suspended for a week, citing national security reasons. As a result, Patidar got some time to recover.

All About the Madhya Pradesh T20 League

The MP T20 League is an initiative by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, in support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament aims to recognise and nurture young talent and provide them with a platform where they can showcase their skills.

The league comprises six teams, namely Gwalior Cheetahs, Chambal Ghariyals, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Bhopal Leopards, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Rewa Jaguars. The Jabalpur Lions are the defending champions, having beaten the Bhopal Leopards in the final last season. The tournament follows a round robin format, at the end of which, the top three teams qualify for the playoff race. After a successful first season, the tournament will begin its second edition on June 13, but this time without Rajat Patidar.

