T20I Opener Earns Shock Call-Up to West Indies Test Squad for Home Series vs Australia

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match home Test series against Australia. The series begins on Wednesday, June 25, at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. It will be played for the prestigious Sir Frank Worrell Trophy. This series also marks the start of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Brandon King Earns Shock Test Call-Up

One of the biggest surprises in the squad is the inclusion of Brandon King. Known primarily for his performances in white-ball cricket, King has earned his maiden Test call-up. The 29-year-old, who is currently the vice-captain of the West Indies ODI side, has played 42 first-class matches and scored 2,590 runs at an average of 34.53.

Several other changes have been made to the squad. John Campbell returns to the Test setup to add experience and solidity at the top of the order. Young batter Kevlon Anderson has been rewarded for his strong domestic performances over the past two seasons, which included three centuries. He is set to make his debut in the longest format. Keacy Carty, who has done well in ODIs recently, has also been recalled. In addition, Shai Hope, the captain of the white-ball teams, makes his return to the Test squad, adding depth and composure to the batting unit.

Brandon King Chosen for a Special Role, Says Sammy

Head coach Darren Sammy expressed his thoughts on the new additions. He also spoke about the direction the team is heading in. He said he is particularly excited about Kevlon Anderson’s inclusion. The young batter has shown consistency in domestic cricket. Sammy believes Anderson could provide stability at the top of the order.

Sammy also welcomed the return of Shai Hope, noting his reliability in white-ball formats, which the team believes can translate into Test success as well. Regarding Brandon King, Sammy explained that the team management has identified a specific role for him in the Test setup. He believes King can help fill an important gap in the squad and contribute to pushing West Indies closer to the top of the ICC Test rankings.

“I’m excited about the inclusion of young prospect Kevlon Anderson, who comes in after solid seasons in our domestic competitions to help provide stability in the top order, while the return of Shai Hope is welcomed given his consistency in white ball cricket.” Sammy said. “Brandon King’s inclusion fits a role we have identified that needs special focus to take our team to those closer to the top of the rankings,” he added.

The fast-bowling unit will be led by Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, and Shamar Joseph. To provide further support, 21-year-old Johann Layne has been included. A product of the West Indies Academy, Layne has taken 63 wickets in just 17 first-class matches. Anderson Phillip has also earned a place in the squad following a five-wicket haul for West Indies A against South Africa A.

Spin duties will be handled by captain Roston Chase and vice-captain Jomel Warrican.

Veteran pacer Kemar Roach, although considered for selection, has not been included in the squad. The selectors have communicated this decision to him.

West Indies Test Squad for Series Against Australia

Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican (Vice Captain), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

