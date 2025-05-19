Will Travis Head Play The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match Today?

SRH is eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race.

There is uncertainty regarding the participation of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Last night, their head coach Daniel Vettori revealed that the batter has contracted COVID-19.

Previously, Head headed back to Australia after the one-week IPL 2025 suspension and was expected to return alongside the SRH skipper Pat Cummins. However, the player has not yet returned to India after contracting the infectious disease.

When Will Travis Head Resume Playing in IPL 2025?

According to SRH head coach Vettori, the Australian player is set to arrive in the SRH camp today. The management will decide on Head’s match availability after thoroughly assessing his health conditions.

“Travis is coming in tomorrow morning. He was delayed. He actually had COVID, so he couldn’t travel. He’ll get in tomorrow morning and we’ll assess how he is after that,” he stated in the pre-match press conference.

However, the batter would also like to take the necessary precautions keeping in mind the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting from June 11. The defending champions Australia will look to retain their title against the maiden finalists South Africa at the iconic Lord’s Stadium.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, Head’s participation will not be as important for SRH as they are already out of the playoffs contention. The Orange Army will look to finish their season on a high by winning their remaining three league-stage matches.

SRH in IPL 2025

The previous edition runner-up, SRH, has had a dismal season in this IPL 2025 so far. They are currently placed seventh in the points table, with only three wins in 11 matches.

The 31-year-old, who was one of the main forces behind SRH’s splendid run in IPL 2024, has also seen a decline in his form this season. He has managed to score 281 runs in 11 innings, which includes only two half-centuries, at a strike rate of 156.11.

However, the Cummins-led team will take on the sixth-placed LSG at the Ekana Stadium tonight. Head’s availability in this match is still in question as proper clarification is being awaited from the franchise’s end.

Next up, SRH will clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, to finish off their IPL 2025 season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.