'Nothing to do with Rinku's 5 Sixes:' Wriddhiman Saha dismisses Hardik Pandya's remarks on Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal was crestfallen at the start of IPL 2023 when the young sensation Rinku Singh hit him for five consecutive maximums to help KKR register an unbelievable win against the defending champions Gujarat Titans. KKR required 29 runs to win in the final over, and Yash conceded 31.

Since that onslaught by Rinku Singh, Yash Dayal has not been seen with the team on the ground. Talking to the experts’ panel of Star Sports Hindi after their victory over Mumbai Indians, the Gujarat Titans captain, Hardik Pandya, revealed the condition of Yash Dayal, which has been a talking point since then.

Hardik exclaimed that Yash lost 7-8 kgs of weight and fell ill severely due to the carnage that unfolded on Sunday (April 9). The captain also added that Dayal was infected by a viral and his condition is not good enough to take the field for now.

This was a massive revelation by Hardik Pandya, as everyone was concerned about the condition of Yash Dayal. It’s never easy to recover after such an incident, especially when it happens at a stage like the IPL.

Wriddhiman Saha dismisses Hardik Pandya’s remarks on Yash Dayal

While Hardik Pandya exclaimed Yash Dayal got ill due to mental pressure after the game, Wriddhiman Saha, the wicketkeeper batter of Gujarat Titans, denied this statement by Hardik. Saha asserted that Yash Dayal is mentally okay.

“His illness has nothing to getting hit for five sixes. It's not game related. He has been suffering from heat fever. He has been unwell. Mentally he is okay,” said Saha ahead of another clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. “You have to face such situations. He didn't get his yorkers right that night. We all have boosted him up. He's better now. There is no connection with this match.

While the original condition of Yash Dayal is unknown, the fans and well-wishers would hope him to be fine. But the fact that Yash hasn’t taken the field since that match is not a good sign.

Gujarat Titans will again face Kolkata Knight Riders in a reverse fixture on Saturday (April 29). Another mouth-watering contest is well on the cards.