ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifiers Updated Points Table: Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Namibia and Nigeria Start With Wins

The Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Africa regional final qualifier began on Friday, September 26. The top two teams from this event will book their place in next year’s World Cup. Eight teams are taking part, divided into two groups of four. The top two from each group will move to the semi-finals, and the winners of those games will secure qualification.

Which Teams Are Competing In The T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers

Namibia, Nigeria, Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Botswana are the eight nations competing in the T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifiers.

How Teams Can Qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 Through Africa Qualifiers

The top two sides from this tournament will qualify for next year’s World Cup. A total of eight teams are competing, split into two groups of four. The best two from each group will reach the semi-finals, and the winners of those matches will claim the World Cup spots.

How Many Teams Will Be There At The T20I World Cup 2026?

The 2026 T2OI World Cup will feature 20 teams. India and Sri Lanka are already qualified as hosts of the tournament. The top seven teams from the last World Cup apart from the hosts are also through which are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA and West Indies.

Based on the ICC T20I rankings, Ireland, New Zealand and Pakistan have secured their spots. Canada qualified from the Americas qualifier, while Italy and the Netherlands made it from Europe. Three more teams will qualify from the Asia EAP qualifier and two will come from the Africa qualifier.

Victories for Namibia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania on Day 1

Day 1 of the T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifier saw some big results. Namibia dominated Kenya, winning by 136 runs after posting 241-5 and bowling Kenya out for 105-7.

Nigeria comfortably beat Malawi by 9 wickets, with Malawi scoring 88. Zimbabwe chased down Uganda’s total of 152-9 to win by 7 wickets, and Tanzania wrapped up the day with a 7-wicket victory over Botswana, who managed 122-6.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifier Points Table

Group A

Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR Namibia 1 1 0 0 2 +6.800 Nigeria 1 1 0 0 2 +3.718 Malawi 1 0 1 0 0 -3.718 Kenya 1 0 1 0 0 -6.800

Group B

Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR Tanzania 1 1 0 0 2 +2.864 Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 2 +1.371 Uganda 1 0 1 0 0 -1.371 Botswana 1 0 1 0 0 -2.864

