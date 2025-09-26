NEP vs WI Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Nepal vs West Indies T20I Series in India?

The maiden T20I series between these two nations will kickoff on September 27.

Nepal are all set to clash against the West Indies in a historic first T20I series, starting on September 27. Notably, all three matches of this series will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE are also currently hosting the multi-national tournament, ACC Asia Cup 2025. Let’s look into the NEP vs WI live streaming and telecast details in India. Both teams are coming on the back of a struggling form in the 20-over format.

Earlier, Rohit Paudel & Co. had failed to qualify for the Asian event following a defeat against Hong Kong in the third-place decider of the ACC Premier Cup 2024. The other two associate nations, the UAE and Oman, had already secured their place in the eight-team league after reaching the Final.

After a commendable performance in the Scotland T20 tri-series, Nepal won only two out of the six fixtures of the latest Top End T20 series 2025 in Australia. The Men in Maroon have also endured a similar lean patch in the format. They lost three of their recent four 20-over series, while facing England, Australia and Pakistan, respectively. Their only T20I series victory in recent times came against Ireland, after two of three fixtures were abandoned due to rain.

Notably, five uncapped players, Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisee, Zishan Motara, Ramon Simmonds, and Amir Jangoo, have been named in the West Indies squad. Moreover, Karima Gore, who has represented the United States of America (USA) in 24 international matches, has also been picked for the three T20Is against Nepal.

NEP vs WI Live Streaming in India

The NEP vs WI live streaming of the T20I series in India will be available on the FanCode App. Cricket fans can watch all three T20Is in real time through the digital platform.

NEP vs WI Live Telecast in India

There will be no Nepal vs West Indies live telecast for the T20I series.

Nepal vs West Indies T20Is 2025 Schedule

1st T20I: September 27

2nd T20I: September 29

3rd T20I: September 30

All three fixtures will commence at 7:00 PM local time (8:30 PM IST).

Nepal Squad

Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Malla, Mohammad Adil Alam, Aarif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, and Shahab Alam.

West Indies Squad

Akeal Hosein (C), Fabian Allen, Jewel Andrew (WK), Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisse, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Jason Holder, Amir Jangoo (WK), Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Zishan Motara, Ramon Simmonds, and Shamar Springer.

