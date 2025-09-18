Nuwan Thushara Breathes Fire! Shatters Timber of Karim Janat and Sediqullah Atal in SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Sri Lanka speedster Nuwan Thushara gave a fiery display of his bowling prowess and showed how lethal he can be with the new ball in their ongoing clash against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025.

Thushara struck thrice in two overs in the powerplay, with two of them being sensational dismissals which shattered the timber of Afghanistan batters Karim Janat and Sediqullah Atal.

On the last ball of the third over, he got rid of Karim Janat with a sumptuous swinger that left the Afghanistan batter clueless. In his very next over, Thushara cleaned up Sediqullah with another peach delivery.

Watch the video of both dismissals below.

Things more beautiful than this? Almost nothing 😍



Watch #SLvAFG LIVE NOW, on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/7OEChrHpEQ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 18, 2025

Nuwan Thushara in lethal rhythm tonight 🔥



Watch #SLvAFG LIVE NOW, on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/ahi5cGcEbn — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 18, 2025

Earlier, on the first ball of the very same over Thushara removed Janat, he also dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz with Kusal Perera taking a fine catch at short third.

ALSO READ:

Afghanistan in early trouble in must-win clash after Nuwan Thushara decimation job

Speaking about the SL vs AFG match so far, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the plan to pile up runs first and then let the star-studded Afghan spinners control the proceedings took a hit after Thushara’s heroics.

Afghanistan also decided to promote Janat to No.3 instead of Zadran to counter-attack but the plan backfired and they have now lost three wickets in the powerplay.

At the time of writing this report, the AFG scoreboard read 49 for 3 in 7.4 overs with Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli currently batting in the middle.

Afghanistan will need to build a big partnership to make amends for the early setback in the must-win clash. The Rashid Khan-led side are placed third in the Group B points table with two points from two games while Sri Lanka are in the top spot with four points from two matches. Bangladesh too are ahead of Afghanistan with four points from three games.

Thus, a win tonight will guarantee Afghanistan a spot in the Super Four stage with either of Sri Lanka or Bangladesh going through based on superior run-rate.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.