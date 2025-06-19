News
EXCLUSIVE: Venkatesh Iyer Opens Up About His Mindset and What Went Wrong for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025
EXCLUSIVE: Venkatesh Iyer Opens Up About What Went Wrong for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 19, 2025 - 3 min read

Venkatesh Iyer has featured in two MP T20 matches this season till now.

EXCLUSIVE: Venkatesh Iyer Opens Up About His Mindset and What Went Wrong for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Venkatesh Iyer is representing the Indore Pink Panthers in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh T20 League. After completing the formalities of Vice-Captaincy with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the left-handed batter is now leading his team in the MP T20 League. Having won just a solitary game out of three in the ongoing tournament, the Panthers sit fifth on the points table and will hope for a quick turnaround of their fortunes. 

The Panthers lost their most recent game despite posting a massive total of 244/4 on the board. However, KKR’s Vice-Captain didn’t feature in the game, and the team was led by Akshay Raghuwanshi. In the two matches Venkatesh has played, he has managed scores of 16 and 10, respectively, failing to make a mark.  

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Venkatesh Iyer On His Mindset and KKR’s Season

The Knight Riders didn’t have the best of seasons in the recently concluded edition of the IPL. The team finished in the eighth spot, managing to win just five of the 14 group stage games. Despite results not going their way, the 30-year-old mentioned that acceptance is very important. 

We got a chance to speak to Venkatesh Iyer exclusively, and pick anecdotes from his conversation, which in turn gave us a lot of insights about the way he thinks and plays his cricket. 

Upon being asked if the constant changes in his batting positions throughout the IPL affected his performance, he mentioned that, having played the tournament for half a decade now, he believes that it is his responsibility to fulfill what the team requires out of him. 

“When you are a professional athlete, the main thing expected of you is flexibility in terms of batting. Having played the IPL for four to five years now, I think I must adapt to the conditions. Unfortunately, that did not happen [this season], but I judge myself only based on how I approach the game. I thought my approach and attitude were on point, and if that is going well, then I don’t worry about performances a lot”, KKR’s Vice-Captain said. 

We also asked him about Sunil Narine’s performances at the top. He expressed that the West Indian has delivered on most occasions for the team at the top this season. 

“It is important to understand that we won’t have the perfect game every time. Unfortunately, this was not our season. There can be multiple reasons, but at the end of the day, we will have to accept that we didn’t play good cricket. Acceptance goes a great way in your growth, and that is when you move forward and prepare for the next season”, he concluded. 

