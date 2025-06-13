News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Sagar Solanki Stars For the Rewa Jaguars in Match 3, Second Game Called Off Amid Rain
During Match No 03 of Adani MP League T20 2025 played between Bundelkhand Bulls vs Reva Jaguars held at Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior on 13th June 2025 © Adimazes/MPLeagueT20
mp-t20-league

Sagar Solanki Stars For the Rewa Jaguars in Match 3, Second Game Called Off Amid Rain

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 13, 2025 - 3 min read

All-rounder Sagar Solanki slams an unbeaten 12-ball 39 to set the tone for the Rewa Jaguars.

Sagar Solanki Stars For the Rewa Jaguars in Match 3, Second Game Called Off Amid Rain
During Match No 03 of Adani MP League T20 2025 played between Bundelkhand Bulls vs Reva Jaguars held at Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior on 13th June 2025 © Adimazes/MPLeagueT20

The second match of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League between Bhopal Leopards and Jabalpur Royal Lions could not yield a result due to persistent rain. The Royal Lions won the toss and put the Leopards in to bat. They could only get to 130/6 in 16 overs before rain played spoilsport. As a result, the game had to be called off. 

We were almost on the verge of losing out on Match 3 when the rain relented, giving us room for a 6-over per side game. Bundelkhand Bulls won the toss and elected to field against the Rewa Jaguars. Prithviraj Tomar and Sagar Solanki powered the Jaguars to 87/3 in their six overs. Tomar scored an 18-ball 37 whereas Solanki struck at 325. Priyanshu Shukla was the only successful bowler. He ended up picking all three wickets, conceding 18 runs in his two overs. 

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

In response, the Bundelkhand Bulls were left reeling at xx/x, credit to some tight bowling from the Jaguars. Kumar Kartikeya was the limelight for the Jaguars. He stole the show with three wickets for 12 runs in his quota of two overs. None of the batters could make an impact as the Jaguars kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. As a result, the Bulls were caught napping and had to concede two points. 

ALSO READ: 

Sagar Solanki – The Star for Rewa Jaguars

The charismatic player, Sagar Solanki, is a bowling all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh. After the Jaguars lost two early wickets, he came in to stitch a wonderful 64-run partnership off just 25 balls. Solanki finished off the innings in style by scoring an unbeaten 39 off just 12 deliveries. This knock comprised two boundaries as well as four sixes right from the middle of the left-hander’s blade. 

Solanki has represented Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and remains an important part of the team. He has bagged 10 wickets in just four innings in List A games till now, and continues to show great potential. Moreover, he has amassed 143 runs in just 3 First-class matches to date. His contributions will be very crucial for the Jaguars if they are to derive a successful result in this tournament. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

MP T20 League 2025
Rewa Jaguars
Sagar Solanki
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

BBS vs RW Dream11 Prediction Today MP T20 League 2025 Match 3 Playing XI

BBS vs RW Dream11 Prediction Today Match 3: MP T20 League 2025, Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the MP T20 League 2025 Match 3 between Bundelkhand Bulls and Rewa Jaguars.
4:12 pm
Sandip Pawar
Former Punjab Kings Player Shines For Chambal Ghariyals in Match 1 of MP T20 World League 2025

Former Punjab Kings Player Shines For Chambal Ghariyals in Match 1 of MP T20 League 2025

The Chambal Ghariyals scored a scintillating 208/3 in the first inning.
8:59 am
Amogh Bodas
GC vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

GC vs CGS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 1 Playing XI: MP T20 League 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

7:14 pm
Sagar Paul
Will RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Play in Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025?

Will RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Play in Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025?

RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar is a part of Gwalior Cheetahs in the second edition of the MP T20 League.
June 11, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.