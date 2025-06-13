Sagar Solanki Stars For the Rewa Jaguars in Match 3, Second Game Called Off Amid Rain

All-rounder Sagar Solanki slams an unbeaten 12-ball 39 to set the tone for the Rewa Jaguars.

The second match of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League between Bhopal Leopards and Jabalpur Royal Lions could not yield a result due to persistent rain. The Royal Lions won the toss and put the Leopards in to bat. They could only get to 130/6 in 16 overs before rain played spoilsport. As a result, the game had to be called off.

We were almost on the verge of losing out on Match 3 when the rain relented, giving us room for a 6-over per side game. Bundelkhand Bulls won the toss and elected to field against the Rewa Jaguars. Prithviraj Tomar and Sagar Solanki powered the Jaguars to 87/3 in their six overs. Tomar scored an 18-ball 37 whereas Solanki struck at 325. Priyanshu Shukla was the only successful bowler. He ended up picking all three wickets, conceding 18 runs in his two overs.

In response, the Bundelkhand Bulls were left reeling at xx/x, credit to some tight bowling from the Jaguars. Kumar Kartikeya was the limelight for the Jaguars. He stole the show with three wickets for 12 runs in his quota of two overs. None of the batters could make an impact as the Jaguars kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. As a result, the Bulls were caught napping and had to concede two points.

ALSO READ:

Sagar Solanki – The Star for Rewa Jaguars

The charismatic player, Sagar Solanki, is a bowling all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh. After the Jaguars lost two early wickets, he came in to stitch a wonderful 64-run partnership off just 25 balls. Solanki finished off the innings in style by scoring an unbeaten 39 off just 12 deliveries. This knock comprised two boundaries as well as four sixes right from the middle of the left-hander’s blade.

Solanki has represented Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and remains an important part of the team. He has bagged 10 wickets in just four innings in List A games till now, and continues to show great potential. Moreover, he has amassed 143 runs in just 3 First-class matches to date. His contributions will be very crucial for the Jaguars if they are to derive a successful result in this tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.