MP T20 League 2025 Abhishek Pathak Bundelkhand Bulls vs Jabalpur Royal Lions
During Match No 18 of Adani MP League T20 2025 played between Bundelkhand Bulls and Jabalpur Royal Lions held at Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior on 21st June 2025 © Adimazes/MPLeagueT20
news

Abhishek Pathak Equals Chris Gayle’s T20 Record With Blistering 133 off 48 balls In MP T20 League 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 21, 2025
3 min read

As a result Bundelkhand Bulls posts 246/6 in 20 overs

Big hundreds in T20s may have been a rarity few years ago, but the ever-increasing focus on power-hitting and new fitness standards has made it a common occurrence. The stratospheric popularity of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also prompted all the Indian domestic boards to have T20 leagues of their own which has served as the supply chain for the IPL.

The Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MP T20 League) has also seen several batting talents emerge in the 2025. While players like Aniket Verma and Venkatesh Iyer have already made their mark in the IPL with SRH and KKR respectively, the likes of Abhishek Pathak have also joined the line of potential players to be recruited by IPL franchises.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Abhishek Pathak smashes 15 sixes in his 133 in MP T20 League 2025

On Saturday, Pathak scored a blistering 133 off 48 balls at a staggering strike rate of 277 while also equalling a unique T20 record belonging to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and West Indies great Chris Gayle.

Pathak’s innings was studded with seven boundaries as well as a whopping 15 sixes, which is the fifth highest for a batter in an official T20 innings. Gayle also holds the record for joint-second highest sixes in a single innings with 17 when he scored 175 not out off 66 balls in the Champions League T20 game between RCB and South African side Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2013.

ALSO READ:

Among Indian batters, Meghalaya batter Punit Bisht has hit the most sixes in a single T20 innings in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) match against Mizoram. Bisht scored an unbeaten 146 off 51 balls in that match.

Mumbai and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, much like Pathak, has hit 15 sixes in his innings of 147 off 55 balls during a SMAT 2019 match against Sikkim.

Abhishek Pathak’s hundred sets up total of 246/6 for Bundelkhand Bulls

Pathak, who is playing for Bundelkhand Bulls in MP T20 League 2025, opened the innings with Karan Tahliyani against Jabalpur Royal Lions and added a whopping 178 runs in just 13 overs.

His massive contribution took his team post a mammoth total of 246/6 in 20 innings. Tahliyani scored 45 off 32 balls while Goutam Joshi smashed 24 off 14 balls at the end.

In reply, Jabalpur Royal Lions were reeling at 27/2 after 3 overs.

