Afghanistan Star Ruled Out for Series Finale After Being Wheelchaired Off in AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI

Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah is expected to be ruled out of the third and final game of the AFG vs BAN ODI series after being taken off the field in a wheelchair in the decisive second match last night (August 11).

Shah suffered a nasty calf injury while trying to run for a single during the 15th over. He played an innocuous-looking shot, but felt the discomfort in his calf as he turned on his heel. The 32-year-old, who had walked out to bat at No.4, was batting on nine when he was forced to return to the dugout.

Rahmat’s departure from the middle was a big blow for Afghanistan, especially since he was in good touch scoring a fifty in the series opener which also made him the first batter from his country to score 4k runs in the format. However, the Afghanistan star showed incredible bravery, risking his injury to come out to bat later after his team lost the ninth wicket following a middle-order collapse.

Unfortunately, he could survive just one ball as he got hit in the abdomen by a Rishad Hossain googly and went down immediately. Rahmat could not even stand up after the impact and the team physio had to rush out to help. Later, the paramedics took him out off the ground in a wheelchair.

Rashid Khan and Co seal AFG vs BAN ODI series with a game left

Speaking about the AFG vs BAN second ODI, the hosts batted first but could manage 190, courtesy of opener Ibrahim Zadran’s 95 and late cameos from Mohamammad Nabi (22 off 30) and Allah Ghazanfar (22 off 18). It was then skipper Rashid Khan who led from the front with the ball, weaving his magic with a stellar five-wicket haul as the Bangla Tigers were bundled out for 109.

After suffering a 0-3 whitewash against Bangladesh in the preceding three-match T20I leg, the Rashid Khan-led side showed strong character to take an unassailable 2-0 lead and seal the ODI series with a game left.

The third dead rubber is slated to be played on October 14 (Tuesday).

