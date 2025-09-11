News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
After Shocking Dismissal in Asia Cup 2025 Opener, Anshuman Rath’s Wicket Raises Controversy Again in BAN vs HKG Match
news

After Shocking Dismissal in Asia Cup 2025 Opener, Anshuman Rath’s Wicket Raises Controversy Again in BAN vs HKG Match

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 11, 2025
3 min read
After Shocking Dismissal in Asia Cup 2025 Opener, Anshuman Rath’s Wicket Raises Controversy Again in BAN vs HKG Match

Hong Kong opener Anshuman Rath once again departed to a controversial decision in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, this time in their second match of the tournament against Bangladesh today (September 11).

Rath’s dismissal in the opener against Afghanistan also drew criticism, mostly because of his brain fade. He scored a golden duck after nicking one to the wicketkeeper behind on just the second ball of the innings. Later, replays showed that there was a clear gap between the bat and the ball. What’s surprising his Anshuman did not even challenge the decision and opted for DRS.

Against Bangladesh today, once again he was unfortunate and had to depart cheaply for only four runs. On the third ball of the second over of the match by Taskin Ahmed, the left-handed batter tried to play a length ball straight but the ball decked away slightly on its way to the keeper.

While most of the Bangladesh players weren’t convinced, Litton Das and Taskin thought otherwise. Skipper Litton decided to refer the call upstairs and the replays showed a spike in the UltraEdge as the ball went past the bat and subsequently the third umpire ruled it out.

However, the spike came one frame later after the ball passed and a subtle gap can also be visible at the same time. Nevertheless, Anushuman had to respect the decision and walked back to the dugout.

ALSO READ:

Hong Kong face battle of survival against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025

Speaking about the match so far, Hong Kong are in bit of an early trouble after losing two quick wickets in the powerplay.

At the time of writing this report, the HKG scoreboard read 31/2 in 5 overs with Zeeshan Ali and Nizakat Khan currently batting in the middle.

The Associate Nation will need get a partnership going in the middle to make amends for the early setback and lay a foundation to take on the attack in the death overs.

The Yasim Murtaza-led side faces a tough task of keeping themselves alive in the continental tournament after their loss in the opener against Afghanistan. Another loss today will more or less confirm their exit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Anshuman Rath
Asia Cup 2025
BAN vs HKG
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

'Yet to be paid...' - Anshuman Rath Reveals Why Harbhajan Singh Still Owes Him Money Ahead of BAN vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match

‘Yet to be paid…’ – Anshuman Rath Reveals Why Harbhajan Singh Still Owes Him Money Ahead of BAN vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match

Rath has played in 70 T20Is for Hong Kong.
9:46 pm
Amogh Bodas
Why Is Shakib Al Hasan Not in Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Squad for BAN vs HK Match?

Why Is Shakib Al Hasan Not in Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Squad for BAN vs HKG Match?

7:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Injury Woes Around Star Pakistan All-rounder Salman Ali Agha Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Opener Against Oman, Raises Concerns Before IND vs PAK Clash

Injury Woes Around Star Pakistan All-rounder Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Opener Against Oman, Raises Concerns Before IND vs PAK Clash

Pakistan will play their first match of the tournament against Oman.
9:25 pm
Sreejita Sen
Conspiracy Behind Sanju Samson Batting out of Position in Asia Cup 2025, Ex-India Cricketer Sends Strong Warning

Conspiracy Behind Sanju Samson Batting out of Position in Asia Cup 2025, Ex-India Cricketer Sends Strong Warning

6:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Kept as Standby for Asia Cup 2025, Washington Sundar Opts to Leave for County Championship 2025

Kept as Standby for Asia Cup 2025, India Star Opts to Leave for County Championship 2025

He took seven wickets in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
5:28 pm
Aditya Ighe
Shivam Dube Suryakumar Yadav Gautam Gambhir IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025

Shivam Dube Reveals Crucial Message from Gautam Gambhir & Suryakumar Yadav Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

He registered his career best T20I figure against UAE.
4:44 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.