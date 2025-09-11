After Shocking Dismissal in Asia Cup 2025 Opener, Anshuman Rath’s Wicket Raises Controversy Again in BAN vs HKG Match

Hong Kong opener Anshuman Rath once again departed to a controversial decision in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, this time in their second match of the tournament against Bangladesh today (September 11).

Rath’s dismissal in the opener against Afghanistan also drew criticism, mostly because of his brain fade. He scored a golden duck after nicking one to the wicketkeeper behind on just the second ball of the innings. Later, replays showed that there was a clear gap between the bat and the ball. What’s surprising his Anshuman did not even challenge the decision and opted for DRS.

Against Bangladesh today, once again he was unfortunate and had to depart cheaply for only four runs. On the third ball of the second over of the match by Taskin Ahmed, the left-handed batter tried to play a length ball straight but the ball decked away slightly on its way to the keeper.

While most of the Bangladesh players weren’t convinced, Litton Das and Taskin thought otherwise. Skipper Litton decided to refer the call upstairs and the replays showed a spike in the UltraEdge as the ball went past the bat and subsequently the third umpire ruled it out.

However, the spike came one frame later after the ball passed and a subtle gap can also be visible at the same time. Nevertheless, Anushuman had to respect the decision and walked back to the dugout.

Speaking about the match so far, Hong Kong are in bit of an early trouble after losing two quick wickets in the powerplay.

At the time of writing this report, the HKG scoreboard read 31/2 in 5 overs with Zeeshan Ali and Nizakat Khan currently batting in the middle.

The Associate Nation will need get a partnership going in the middle to make amends for the early setback and lay a foundation to take on the attack in the death overs.

The Yasim Murtaza-led side faces a tough task of keeping themselves alive in the continental tournament after their loss in the opener against Afghanistan. Another loss today will more or less confirm their exit.

