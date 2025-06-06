News
Andre Russell speaks on Virat Kohli
news

KKR Star Hits Out At Virat Kohli Over Comments About Test Cricket After IPL 2025 Final

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 6, 2025 - 3 min read

Russell did play a solitary Test match against Sri Lanka in 2010.

Andre Russell speaks on Virat Kohli

Recently, the former India skipper Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format of the game after amassing 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He also struck 30 centuries and 31 fifties in his 14-year-long career in whites. Just after taking retirement, one of the biggest moments transpired in Virat’s career as he ended up lifting his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title after Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday.

Amidst the celebration, Virat did not shy away from talking about his love for Test cricket. 

“You know, this moment is right up there with the best moments I’ve had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That’s how much I value Test cricket. And that’s how much I love Test cricket”, Virat Kohli spoke to the broadcaster after clinching the IPL 2025 trophy.

Andre Russell Gives Blunt Response To Virat Kohli

However, one of the greats of the West Indies, Andre Russell, has different thoughts on playing Test cricket. According to the Caribbean superstar, if you come from countries like India and Australia, then you have the infrastructure to play Test cricket. 

READ MORE:

“I think when you’re from India, Australia, England, those places where they look after their Test players, it’s totally different to being from the West Indies. Those guys get lucrative central contracts to play Test cricket and play on the biggest stages, of course, they want to play. West Indians? You might play 50 or 100 Tests and you know, after you retire, there’s not much to show for it”,  Russell told The Guardian.

Currently, West Indies cricket has been witnessing a transition, and a lot of progress and reforms are in the pipeline. Russell, who played a solitary Test match against Sri Lanka in 2010, said that he was ignored from the red ball side as selectors saw me as more of a white-ball player.

“Honestly? No. I believe in Test cricket, but at the end of the day, I’m a professional. It wasn’t part of my journey. I have no regrets because it wasn’t me that turned my back.”

