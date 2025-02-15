He said, "We are cricketers, not actors or superstars."

Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket last December after India’s third test in the BGT series. The former player recently expressed his views on the “celebrity culture” within the Indian dressing room and urged that it must stop. He feels that sportspersons should maintain equality with other members of the team.

“It is important to normalise things in Indian cricket. We must not encourage this superstardom and super celebrities within the Indian cricket team,” Ashwin stated on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.

Ashwin’s Views On Individual Success

The 38-year-old also took a dig at the star players of the team, such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He feels that personal milestones should not matter for these players anymore. They have already achieved so much and now they should only concentrate on contributing to the team’s success.

“For example if you are a Rohit Sharma or a Virat Kohli, who have achieved so much. When you hit one more century, it is not just about your achievement anymore. It should be the business as usual, and our goals should be bigger than these achievements,” stressed Ashwin.

