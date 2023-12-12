Ashwin makes shocking revelation about Mumbai Indians' trade history

Ashwin shed light on the IPL trade dynamics and disclosed that MI had once pursued a trade to sign a batter which ultimately didn't succeed.

Recently, Ravichandran Ashwin shared a surprising insight into the high-profile trade activity within the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a noteworthy deal, Hardik Pandya rejoined the Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans, while Australian all-rounder Cameron Green departed the five-time champions and was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Ashwin, shedding light on the IPL trade dynamics, disclosed that Mumbai Indians had once pursued a deal to sign South African batsman David Miller from Punjab Kings (PBKS), back when he was captaining the Punjab-based franchise. Despite being willing to offer a substantial amount, Ashwin emphasized the importance of ensuring that the player was on board with the trade.

"When I was Punjab captain, the Mumbai Indians tried to sign David Miller in a trade deal. They were willing to give as much money as possible, but I wanted a player trade-off as that is what the team would need, which they never came close to agreeing to," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Miller was acquired by MI in the same auction Ashwin went to PBKS

Having been appointed captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2018 after a Rs. 7.2 crore purchase in the mega auction, Ashwin's captaincy spanned two seasons before he moved to Delhi Capitals (DC) in a trade deal ahead of the 2020 season. Currently, Ashwin is a player for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

During the same auction where Ashwin was acquired by PBKS, Mumbai Indians bid Rs. 3 crore for David Miller. However, PBKS exercised the Right to Match (RTM) card, securing Miller for their squad.

David Miller, who played for Punjab Kings from 2012 to 2019, also had stints with Rajasthan Royals before joining Gujarat Titans in 2022.

