Asian Legends League 2025 Final Live Streaming: TV & Broadcast Details for Asian Stars vs Indian Royals (ASS vs INR)

Viewers can watch Asian Legends League 2025 Final live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

The final of the Asian Legends League 2025 will be played between the Asian Stars and the Indian Royals at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Udaipur.

Asian Stars made it to the final by beating Indian Royals in Qualifier 1. They restricted the Royals at 142 runs in 20 overs and then chased down the target in 18 overs with four wickets left.

Indian Royals got another chance in Qualifier 2 and made the most of it. They scored 148 runs while batting first and then bowled well to stop Sri Lankan Lions at 136 runs, winning the match by 12 runs and reaching the final.

Squads of Asian Stars and Indian Royals

Asian Stars: Ankit Narwal, Kashyap Prajapati, Mehran Khan(c), Sarul Kanwar, Swapnil Patil(w), Abul Hasan, Dhiman Ghosh, Mehul Patel, Tinu Kundu, Ishwar Pandey, Shakti Gauchan, Mahaboob Alam, Raghav Dhawan, Abdul Shakoor, Ankur Sangwan, Rishi Dhawan, Dilshan Munaweera, Parvinder Awana, Hasti Gul, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shehan Jayasuriya, Hamid Hassan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Pawan Suyal, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kedar Jadhav

Indian Royals: Shadab Jakati, Rahul Yadav(w), Yogesh Nagar, Faiz Fazal(c), Bipul Sharma, Manpreet Gony, Gurpreet, Anureet Singh, Karanveer Singh, Sudeep Tyagi, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Manoj Tiwary, Yusuf Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami, Rohan Rathi, Barinder Sran, Vineet Saxena

Where to watch ASS vs INR Asian Legends League 2025 Final Live Streaming in India?

The final of the Asian Legends League 2025 will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

Where to watch ASS vs INR Asian Legends League 2025 Final Live Telecast on TV in India?

Where is the Asian Legends League 2025 Final taking place?

The Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Udaipur will host the Final. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

