Asian Legends League 2025 Final Live Streaming
news
Last updated: March 18, 2025

Asian Legends League 2025 Final Live Streaming: TV & Broadcast Details for Asian Stars vs Indian Royals (ASS vs INR)

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Viewers can watch Asian Legends League 2025 Final live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Asian Legends League 2025 Final Live Streaming

The final of the Asian Legends League 2025 will be played between the Asian Stars and the Indian Royals at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Udaipur.

Asian Stars made it to the final by beating Indian Royals in Qualifier 1. They restricted the Royals at 142 runs in 20 overs and then chased down the target in 18 overs with four wickets left.

Indian Royals got another chance in Qualifier 2 and made the most of it. They scored 148 runs while batting first and then bowled well to stop Sri Lankan Lions at 136 runs, winning the match by 12 runs and reaching the final.

Squads of Asian Stars and Indian Royals

Asian Stars: Ankit Narwal, Kashyap Prajapati, Mehran Khan(c), Sarul Kanwar, Swapnil Patil(w), Abul Hasan, Dhiman Ghosh, Mehul Patel, Tinu Kundu, Ishwar Pandey, Shakti Gauchan, Mahaboob Alam, Raghav Dhawan, Abdul Shakoor, Ankur Sangwan, Rishi Dhawan, Dilshan Munaweera, Parvinder Awana, Hasti Gul, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shehan Jayasuriya, Hamid Hassan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Pawan Suyal, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kedar Jadhav

Indian Royals: Shadab Jakati, Rahul Yadav(w), Yogesh Nagar, Faiz Fazal(c), Bipul Sharma, Manpreet Gony, Gurpreet, Anureet Singh, Karanveer Singh, Sudeep Tyagi, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Manoj Tiwary, Yusuf Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami, Rohan Rathi, Barinder Sran, Vineet Saxena



Where to watch ASS vs INR Asian Legends League 2025 Final Live Streaming in India?

The final of the Asian Legends League 2025 will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

Where to watch ASS vs INR Asian Legends League 2025 Final Live Telecast on TV in India?

Viewers can watch Asian Legends League 2025 Final live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where is the Asian Legends League 2025 Final taking place?

The Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Udaipur will host the Final. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST.



Asian Legends League
Asian Legends League 2025 Final Live Streaming
Asian Stars
ASS vs INR
Indian Royals

How the Indian Team Reacted to Winning Champions Trophy 2025

‘Message Automatically Delivered’: India Star Is Ready to Storm IPL 2025 To Prove His Weakness is Now a Strength

The batter was instrumental in India winning the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai
1:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
Dale Steyn Jasprit Bumrah Kagiso Rabada

Not About 155kph: Dale Steyn Names Two ‘Gold’ Standard Modern Day Fast Bowlers

The South African bowling legend felt that not many are aware of the art of fast bowling
12:17 pm
Samarnath Soory
Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings IPL 2025

Prabhsimran Singh Credits Former Punjab Kings Teammate For  Strong Backing As Crucial IPL 2025 Beckons

Prabhsimran Singh was among the only two players retained by Punjab Kings for IPL 2025
11:04 am
Samarnath Soory
Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter, Tim Seifert wreaked havoc with the willow during the second T20I against Pakistan in Dunedin.

Forgotten KKR Batter Smashes Shaheen Afridi for 4 SIXES in an Over As New Zealand Crush Pakistan

He was severe against all bowlers, but the most notable moment came in the third set when he hit four sixes off Shaheen Afridi’s over to unleash carnage.
11:00 am
Darpan Jain
Recently Removed From Pakistan T20 Captaincy, Mohammad Rizwan Skips National T20 Cup To Play for Local Cricket Club

Recently Removed From Pakistan T20I Captaincy, Mohammad Rizwan Skips National T20 Cup To Play for Local Cricket Club

This decision follows Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the Champions Trophy 2025.
10:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Gujarat Titans GT IPL 2025 Torrent Group

BCCI Approves Torrent Group’s Majority Stake Acquisition of Gujarat Titans Ahead of IPL 2025

The BCCI has officially approved Torrent Group's acquisition of the majority stake in Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2025.
10:10 pm
Vishnu PN
