BCCI Official Reveals Discussions On Releasing An Official Cricket Video Game

Senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla revealed on a podcast that the Board once had a discussion over developing a video game with actual player licenses as a form of revenue.

BCCI had discussed video game during IPL

When asked by Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia about an official cricket video, Shukla who has been heavily involved with the Indian Premier League since its inception in 2008, said it was a topic at one point.

“Once during the IPL, we (BCCI officials) spoke about this. Our only fear was that this might turn into gambling. But the idea was good. It will be great if the BCCI can make it,” Shukla said on the podcast “The Ranveer Show”.

Shukla also said that if done and released officially, it could be a great source of income for the BCCI. Host Ranveer also asked if he can take part in building the game when Shukla said it will happen if the BCCI decides to develop it.

The BCCI vice-president was also asked about former Chennai Super Kings and India captain MS Dhoni and his much-talked about habit of not carrying a mobile phone.

“It (not having a phone) is his nature. Even BCCI selectors used to struggle about how to reach him when he was with the national team,” Shukla replied.

Also Read:

The former IPL chief said that Dhoni’s principles probably made him like that which had also contributed to his legendary career as India’s captain.

“He was a man of principle. He had the commitment to take things seriously. There was no cheapness or frivolity within him,” he added.

BCCI bringing stars back to their roots

Besides the glitz and glamour of the cash-rich IPL, the BCCI’s recent mandate had also taken the national team stars back to their roots in the Ranji Trophy. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant were among those who played Ranji Trophy for their respective state sides.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi saw unprecedented attendance for a domestic game last month when Kohli returned to play for Delhi after a gap of 12 long years. Even though Kohli’s stay at the crease lasted 15 deliveries, locals filled up the stands just to get a glimpse of their idol.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.