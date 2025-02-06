News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Virat Kohli Fails Quick Fitness Test Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]
WATCH
Last updated: February 6, 2025

Virat Kohli Fails Quick Fitness Test Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Kohli could be seen wearing a knee strap in the training session before the contest.

Virat Kohli Fails Quick Fitness Test Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Star India batter Virat Kohli was ruled out of the ongoing 1st IND vs ENG ODI due to a sore knee, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking his place and earning his ODI debut.

Kohli could be seen wearing a knee strap in the training session before the contest as well. It is understood that he sustained an injury to his right knee on the eve of the match and the management will be hoping that it’s a minor one.

Now, a video doing the rounds shows how Kohli failed a quick fitness test ahead of the match, which subsequently ruled the dynamic right-hander out.

Check the video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @priyansheditx

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli in need of game-time before Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli has been going through a rough phase in international cricket, but his dominance in ODIs is evident from his impressive statistics. As India’s key batter at No. 3, his fitness plays a vital role in the team’s success.

Since the 2023 World Cup, India has not played many ODIs, with T20Is and Test matches taking priority. To regain his rhythm in the format, Kohli needs game time. His struggles in the ODI series against Sri Lanka last year highlighted the need for more matches on good batting surfaces to regain form ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking about the ongoing match, England are batting first in Nagpur and their scoreboard reads 220 for 8 in 43 overs with tailenders Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid currently at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IND vs ENG
Virat Kohli

Latest news

Related posts

[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Argues with Umpire; Gets DRS Call To Dismiss Jacob Bethell Spot On

[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Argues with Umpire; Gets DRS Call To Dismiss Jacob Bethell Spot On

The incident happened during the 43rd over of England's innings
February 6, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Yashasvi Jaiswal Repeats Travis Head’s Catch of Rohit Sharma in 2023 ODI WC in IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Replica of Travis Head’s Catch To Dismiss Rohit Sharma in 2023 ODI WC Final in IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Jaiswal removed England opener Ben Duckett with his sensational effort.
February 6, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
throwdown specialist raghu denied entry to team hotel by cops ahead of ind vs eng 1st odi

Throwdown Specialist Raghu Stopped by Cops From Getting Entry into Team India Hotel [WATCH]

The video of the same has now gone increasingly viral on social media.
February 4, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Kyle Mayers’ Lethal Banana Swing Cleans Up Khawaja Nafay in BPL 2025

Kyle Mayers’ Lethal Banana Swing Cleans Up Khawaja Nafay in BPL 2025 [WATCH]

The incident took place in the first over of Chittagong Kings' innings.
February 4, 2025
Sagar Paul
Jos Buttler during the toss in the fifth T20I against India

Jos Buttler Doesn’t Hold Back, Announces 4 Impact Subs At IND vs ENG 5th T20I Toss [WATCH]

Its a clear sign of bad blood between India and England in the ongoing series
February 2, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Sanju Samson was off to an ideal start in the fifth T20I between India and England in Mumbai, hitting a six on the first delivery of the match.

Sanju Samson Matches Two Other India Batters by Hitting Six off First Ball of a T20I [WATCH]

While Sanju Samson couldn’t last long, he took his name in the record books by hitting the six on the first ball of the innings.
February 2, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy