Virat Kohli Fails Quick Fitness Test Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Kohli could be seen wearing a knee strap in the training session before the contest.

Star India batter Virat Kohli was ruled out of the ongoing 1st IND vs ENG ODI due to a sore knee, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking his place and earning his ODI debut.

Kohli could be seen wearing a knee strap in the training session before the contest as well. It is understood that he sustained an injury to his right knee on the eve of the match and the management will be hoping that it’s a minor one.

Now, a video doing the rounds shows how Kohli failed a quick fitness test ahead of the match, which subsequently ruled the dynamic right-hander out.

Check the video below.

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli in need of game-time before Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli has been going through a rough phase in international cricket, but his dominance in ODIs is evident from his impressive statistics. As India’s key batter at No. 3, his fitness plays a vital role in the team’s success.

Since the 2023 World Cup, India has not played many ODIs, with T20Is and Test matches taking priority. To regain his rhythm in the format, Kohli needs game time. His struggles in the ODI series against Sri Lanka last year highlighted the need for more matches on good batting surfaces to regain form ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking about the ongoing match, England are batting first in Nagpur and their scoreboard reads 220 for 8 in 43 overs with tailenders Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid currently at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.