Had To Adjust My Lines To Get Wickets, Says ODI Debutant Harshit Rana

The Delhi pacer has made his India debut across all format in the span of four months

Harshit Rana is going through a dream sequence right now. The Delhi pacer had made his Test debut against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in November. He then was handed an unexpected T20I debut against England at Pune as a concussion substitute for allrounder Shivam Dube.

Rana grabbed the chance with both hands he set up India’s series-sealing performances with 3-33. Even though his introduction was a controversial one, Rana did his job well in that match by dismissing Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton to set up India’s 15-run win.

Harshit Rana impresses on ODI debut against England

On Thursday, the 23-year-old made his ODI debut against England in the first match in Nagpur, this time as a regular pick in India’s playing XI.

He bowled the new ball alongside Mohammed Shami and got whacked by marauding Phil Salt for two boundaries in his first over. He came back strongly with his second over with a maiden to Salt.

Phil Salt 26 Runs vs Harshit Rana #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/12CCEzTKL0 — RCB Zone (@TheRcbZone) February 6, 2025

It was a cat-and-mouse game with Salt, who smashed three sixes and two boundaries off Rana in the very next over. After going from 37 runs in his first three ODI overs, Rana made a terrific comeback with his second spell, claiming the wicket of opener Ben Duckett, after fellow debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal took an excellent diving catch.

“I didn’t hit the right lengths initially but got the rewards once I corrected them. They were looking to make some room (the batters), that’s the reason I kept bowling on the stumps,” Rana told broadcasters Star Sports during the innings break.

Also Read:

In the same 10th over, Rana got the wicket of batting sensation Harry Brook with a well-directed bouncer. The Delhi boy got Livingstone’s wicket once again with a feather edge that carried to the keeper KL Rahul.

India set a target of 249 by England in Nagpur

Rana expressed his happiness of playing all three formats in the national colors within four months.

“It was my dream. I prepared myself for this and put in the hard yards,” Rana said.

Despite Salt and Duckett’s blazing start of 75/0 in 8.4 overs, India kept claiming wickets at regular intervals to restrict England to 248 all out. Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3-26 while Kuldeep Yadav and Shami got a wicket each.

Rana felt India can chase down the target despite the pitch at the VCA Stadium being a two-paced one.