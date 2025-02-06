News
[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Argues with Umpire; Gets DRS Call To Dismiss Jacob Bethell Spot On
WATCH
Last updated: February 6, 2025

[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Argues with Umpire; Gets DRS Call To Dismiss Jacob Bethell Spot On

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened during the 43rd over of England's innings

[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Argues with Umpire; Gets DRS Call To Dismiss Jacob Bethell Spot On

India skipper Rohit Sharma gave a testament to his brilliant cricketing mind by taking a DRS call spot-on during the ongoing IND vs ENG 1st ODI in Nagpur.

The incident happened during the 43rd over of England’s innings. On the fourth ball, Ravindra Jadeja had managed to trap Jacob Bethell lbw.

With the on-field umpire turning down the initial appeal, Rohit Sharma chose to refer it upstairs but only before a slight argument with the umpire.

Rohit’s call eventually turned out to be right, as Bethell, who had just completed his half-century had to walk back to the pavilion for 51(64).

In the process, Ravindra Jadeja also became the bowler with most wickets in IND vs ENG ODI history.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Jadeja, Rana takes three each to bundle out England under 250

(More to follow)

IND vs ENG
Jacob Bethell
Rohit Sharma

Latest news

Related posts

Virat Kohli Fails Quick Fitness Test Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Virat Kohli Fails Quick Fitness Test Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Kohli could be seen wearing a knee strap in the training session before the contest.
February 6, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Yashasvi Jaiswal Repeats Travis Head’s Catch of Rohit Sharma in 2023 ODI WC in IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Replica of Travis Head’s Catch To Dismiss Rohit Sharma in 2023 ODI WC Final in IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Jaiswal removed England opener Ben Duckett with his sensational effort.
February 6, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
throwdown specialist raghu denied entry to team hotel by cops ahead of ind vs eng 1st odi

Throwdown Specialist Raghu Stopped by Cops From Getting Entry into Team India Hotel [WATCH]

The video of the same has now gone increasingly viral on social media.
February 4, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Kyle Mayers’ Lethal Banana Swing Cleans Up Khawaja Nafay in BPL 2025

Kyle Mayers’ Lethal Banana Swing Cleans Up Khawaja Nafay in BPL 2025 [WATCH]

The incident took place in the first over of Chittagong Kings' innings.
February 4, 2025
Sagar Paul
Jos Buttler during the toss in the fifth T20I against India

Jos Buttler Doesn’t Hold Back, Announces 4 Impact Subs At IND vs ENG 5th T20I Toss [WATCH]

Its a clear sign of bad blood between India and England in the ongoing series
February 2, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Sanju Samson was off to an ideal start in the fifth T20I between India and England in Mumbai, hitting a six on the first delivery of the match.

Sanju Samson Matches Two Other India Batters by Hitting Six off First Ball of a T20I [WATCH]

While Sanju Samson couldn’t last long, he took his name in the record books by hitting the six on the first ball of the innings.
February 2, 2025
Darpan Jain
