[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Argues with Umpire; Gets DRS Call To Dismiss Jacob Bethell Spot On

The incident happened during the 43rd over of England's innings

India skipper Rohit Sharma gave a testament to his brilliant cricketing mind by taking a DRS call spot-on during the ongoing IND vs ENG 1st ODI in Nagpur.

The incident happened during the 43rd over of England’s innings. On the fourth ball, Ravindra Jadeja had managed to trap Jacob Bethell lbw.

With the on-field umpire turning down the initial appeal, Rohit Sharma chose to refer it upstairs but only before a slight argument with the umpire.

Rohit’s call eventually turned out to be right, as Bethell, who had just completed his half-century had to walk back to the pavilion for 51(64).

In the process, Ravindra Jadeja also became the bowler with most wickets in IND vs ENG ODI history.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Jadeja, Rana takes three each to bundle out England under 250

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.