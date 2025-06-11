News
Can England Star Jamie Smith Enter IPL 2026 Auction?

Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 11, 2025 - 3 min read

He made 60 off 26 in the third T20I against West Indies.

England wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith has grabbed eyeballs with his impressive performances in international cricket recently. His exploits in the white-ball series against West Indies has meant the Indian Premier League (IPL) fans have started entertaining the possibility of Smith representing their favourite franchise. 

Jamie Smith Stars for England against West Indies 

England’s decision to promote Jamie Smith to open the innings in the ODI series against West Indies proved to be a masterstroke. The youngster always had the potential but was being wasted down the order. 

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

In the opening ODI, he struck 37 off 24 deliveries to get the team off to a flying start. He fell for a duck in the second game but showed his incredible range in the third match, blasting 64 off just 28 deliveries. 

The 24-year old had similar performances in the T20I series after a late call-up due to Phil Salt taking a parental leave. He smashed 38 off 20 in the opening game and closed the series with a brutal 60 off 26 deliveries. 

These stunning displays of clean striking must have caught the attention of the IPL franchises. But the big question is whether the batter can enter the mini auction for IPL 2026. 

ALSO READ: 

Can Jamie Smith Enter IPL 2026 Auction?  

Due to the frequency of overseas players pulling out of the tournament or skipping the mega auction, the IPL governing council had brought a new rule ahead of the IPL 2025. 

What do the IPL regulations say?

  • Any Overseas Player will have to register for the Big Auction. In case the overseas player doesn’t register, then he will be ineligible to register in the following year’s player auction.
  • Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons.

There is an exception to this rule. The players who miss the mega auction due to an injury or a medical condition can register for the mini auction. 

Smith had not registered for the IPL 2025, and he didn’t have any fitness issues. If we go by the current rules, Smith can not be part of the IPL 2026 auction. 

But the rules have been changed in the past or the exceptions have been made. Since Smith has not featured in the IPL before, there is a chance he could still register for the next auction. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

England
England vs West Indies
IPL 2026
Jamie Smith
