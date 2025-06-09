CSK Pacer Flaunts Batting Skills With A Stellar Unbeaten Fifty in 2nd Eng Lions vs India A Test

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) speedster Anshul Kamboj, who is a part of the India A squad playing against England Lions, displayed his batting prowess by registering a deft fifty.

Notably, India A are currently playing their second unofficial Test of the tour, which acts as a preparatory ground for the upcoming high-octane five-match England series.

While Kamboj has not been named in the main squad, his performance will play a key role in backing his cause for future selections. Furthermore, any injury in the fast bowling department might just see Kamboj getting added as a contingency option

Anshul hit 51* off 86, which included five boundaries and a maximum. With the ball as well, the CSK star has looked decent picking up two wickets during England Lions’ first innings and two more in the second.

In the first unofficial game, he scored 23 and got one scalp in a rain-marred contest.

2nd Eng Lions vs India A Test Highlights

Speaking about the 2nd Eng Lions vs India A Test, the match ended in a draw. India A posted 348 and 417/7d while the England Lions managed 327 and 32/3.

Irrespective of the result, there are a few key takeaways from the contest for the visitors.

KL Rahul was the top performer with the bat, scoring a century (116) in the first innings and a fifty (51) in the second.

The biggest concern in the batting department however remains opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who struggled with scores of 17 and 5 across the two innings.

While the bowlers didn’t get much chance to impress, uncapped pacer Khaleel Ahmed made a positive impact with figures of 4/70 in the first England Lions innings.

