news
Last updated: March 18, 2025

Delhi Capital’s Star Batter Makes a Stunning Comeback After WPL Final Loss, Claims Hat-trick in Women’s One Day Trophy

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

She has scalped 12 wickets across formats in international cricket.

Star Indian batter Shafali Verma stunned everyone by claiming a hat-trick against Karnataka on March 17 in the Under-23 Women’s One Day Trophy 2024-25. She was the highest run-scorer of Delhi Capitals (DC) and the fourth-highest run-scorer overall in the recently concluded Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025.

Shafali scored 304 runs in nine innings at an average of 38 with a strike rate of 152.76 during WPL. After a good season throughout, DC once again stumbled facing Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final, as they replicated the result of WPL’s inaugural edition.

Shafali was axed from the Indian team after poor performances in the T20 World Cup 2024 in UAE. Railways’ Pratika Rawal took her place as the opener alongside Smriti Mandhana.

ALSO READ:

Shafali Verma Shines Again

Following a tough defeat in the WPL summit clash, the Haryana skipper joined her team in the pre-quarterfinal match against Karnataka. The off-spinner bagged two back-to-back wickets of Saloni P. and Soumya Verma in the fifth and sixth ball of the 44th over of the game. Namita D’Souza’s wicket on the first ball of the 46th over helped Shafali to complete her hat-trick successfully.

Despite a tough fight from Mithila Vinod, who put up 89 runs in 87 balls, Karnataka got bowled out for 217 in 49.3 overs, led by Shafali’s DC teammate and ICC women’s under-19 world cup-winning captain Niki Prasad.

However, she could not replicate her bowling heroics with the bat. The batter hit four boundaries before returning to the pavilion scoring 18 (12). Half-centuries from Sonia Mendhiya (66) and Tanisha Ohlan (77*) rescued Haryana after top-order batters Reema Sisodia and Deeya Yadav’s dismissals.

Eventually, Haryana chased the target with eight balls to spare. They will take on Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final on March 20.

