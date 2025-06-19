News
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
news

Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 19, 2025

The Delhi Capitals star was retained by her franchise in the WBBL 11 Draft.

Delhi Capitals Star the Only Indian Player Picked in Women’s Big Bash League 11 Draft

Delhi Capitals star player Jemimah Rodrigues was the only Indian picked in the Women’s Big Bash League 11 draft. Her franchise, the Brisbane Heat, retained the 24-year-old. The tournament is scheduled to begin a week after the ICC Women’s World Cup Final in Bengaluru, which will be played on November 2, 2025. This means that the league is expected to start late in comparison to the last season, which commenced on October 27, 2024. 

The draft order is determined via a weighted lottery system, based on the standings of the last season. Sydney Sixers got the opportunity to pick first. Each team has the liberty to choose one overseas player before the draft. Moreover, they can also opt to retain one of the previously contracted overseas players, an option which the Heat used for Redrigues. Any team is allowed a minimum of two overseas signings for the season. 

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Other notable overseas players picked in the draft are Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge (retained), Amy Jones, Heather Knight (retained), Deandra Dottin (retained), and Sophie Devine (pre-signed). 

ALSO READ:

Jemimah Rodrigues in the Women’s Big Bash League 

India’s young star has represented three teams in Australia’s premier Women’s T20 domestic league. Her debut season saw her play for the Melbourne Renegades, a stint which has been her personal best in terms of the runs scored. The Melbourne Stars then picked her for the next season, where she could manage just 44 runs across seven innings at a mere average of 8.80. Rodrigues was then picked by the Brisbane Heat for the tenth edition of the league. The Heat faced the Renegades in the Final last season, as the Renegades lifted their maiden WBBL title. 

TeamSeason MatchesRuns ScoredAverage
Melbourne Renegades20211333327.75
Melbourne Stars20227448.80
Brisbane Heat20241026733.37

Rodrigues possesses an impressive record in her T20 career. Having played 206 matches, she has notched up 4611 runs at an average of 30.13. Her ability to rotate the strike and take the game deep is highly regarded in international cricket. It would be great for her franchise if she could replicate her heroics in this edition of the coveted tournament. 

Brisbane Heat Women
jemimah rodrigues
WBBL 11 DRAFT
Women's Big Bash League
