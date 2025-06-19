Delhi Capitals Star the Only Indian Player Picked in Women’s Big Bash League 11 Draft

The Delhi Capitals star was retained by her franchise in the WBBL 11 Draft.

Delhi Capitals star player Jemimah Rodrigues was the only Indian picked in the Women’s Big Bash League 11 draft. Her franchise, the Brisbane Heat, retained the 24-year-old. The tournament is scheduled to begin a week after the ICC Women’s World Cup Final in Bengaluru, which will be played on November 2, 2025. This means that the league is expected to start late in comparison to the last season, which commenced on October 27, 2024.

The draft order is determined via a weighted lottery system, based on the standings of the last season. Sydney Sixers got the opportunity to pick first. Each team has the liberty to choose one overseas player before the draft. Moreover, they can also opt to retain one of the previously contracted overseas players, an option which the Heat used for Redrigues. Any team is allowed a minimum of two overseas signings for the season.

Other notable overseas players picked in the draft are Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge (retained), Amy Jones, Heather Knight (retained), Deandra Dottin (retained), and Sophie Devine (pre-signed).

#WBBL11 Draft ✅



Here's a full summary 👀 pic.twitter.com/hmYcwHqH2U — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) June 19, 2025

Jemimah Rodrigues in the Women’s Big Bash League

India’s young star has represented three teams in Australia’s premier Women’s T20 domestic league. Her debut season saw her play for the Melbourne Renegades, a stint which has been her personal best in terms of the runs scored. The Melbourne Stars then picked her for the next season, where she could manage just 44 runs across seven innings at a mere average of 8.80. Rodrigues was then picked by the Brisbane Heat for the tenth edition of the league. The Heat faced the Renegades in the Final last season, as the Renegades lifted their maiden WBBL title.

Team Season Matches Runs Scored Average Melbourne Renegades 2021 13 333 27.75 Melbourne Stars 2022 7 44 8.80 Brisbane Heat 2024 10 267 33.37

Rodrigues possesses an impressive record in her T20 career. Having played 206 matches, she has notched up 4611 runs at an average of 30.13. Her ability to rotate the strike and take the game deep is highly regarded in international cricket. It would be great for her franchise if she could replicate her heroics in this edition of the coveted tournament.

