Former RCB star omits MS Dhoni from all-time India all-format XI

A former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star kept the iconic MS Dhoni out while naming his India all-time playing XI across formats.

In a video uploaded by Cricbuzz on Thursday (August 15), Dinesh Karthik named his favourite XI amongst cricketers that he played with during his two-decade-long international career.

The 39-year-old named five batters, two all-rounders, two spinners, and two pacers in the squad.

However, there was no spot for MS Dhoni. Dhoni had an illustrious career spanning over 14 years with the Indian cricket team, amassing more than 15,000 runs across international matches. Moreover, he captained India to victory in three ICC tournaments: the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dinesh Karthik names veteran spinner as 12th man

Karthik chose Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma as the opening batsmen, both known for their aggressive style. Sehwag boasted a strike rate exceeding 100 in limited-overs cricket and maintained a strike rate of 82.23 in Tests.

Rohit, meanwhile, is considered one of the all-time greats. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, amassing 257 runs at an impressive strike rate of 156.70.

Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar were selected for the No. 3 and No. 4 positions, respectively. Virat Kohli was placed at No. 5, having scored 80 centuries in international cricket.

Yuvraj Singh and Ravindra Jadeja were included as the all-rounders, while Jasprit Bumrah was named the leader of the bowling attack in Dinesh Karthik’s team.

Zaheer Khan was chosen to open the bowling alongside Bumrah, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Anil Kumble serving as the spinners. Harbhajan Singh was selected as the 12th man.

Dinesh Karthik's India all-time Playing XI: Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, Jasprit Bumrah, Zaheer Khan.

12th man: Harbhajan Singh.

