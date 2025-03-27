News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Discarded-Pakistan-Batter-Last-Played-in-2019-Hopeful-of-International-Comeback-at-34
news
Last updated: March 27, 2025

Discarded Pakistan Batter Who Last Played in 2019 Hopeful of International Comeback at 34

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

His last international match was a T20 against Sri Lanka in Lahore.

Discarded-Pakistan-Batter-Last-Played-in-2019-Hopeful-of-International-Comeback-at-34

Pakistan batter Umar Akmal recently posted a practice video on the micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the batter is seen to practice his shots in the nets while confessing his willingness to make a comeback for the national team. Moreover, the 34-year-old added that playing for his nation will forever be his “biggest pride”.

“Representing my country will always be my biggest pride! Still, my heart beats with the dream of making a comeback & donning the national jersey once again. I’ll give it my all – sweat, & hard work!”, wrote Akmal.

ALSO READ:

Umar Akmal 93(40) in PSL 2024

Umar Akmal played a stunning knock of 93 in just 40 balls at a strike rate of 232.5 against Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. He was part of the team Multan Sultans, which went on to win the title following their runners-up finish in the previous season.

Since his debut in August 2009 against Sri Lanka, Akmal has scored 3,194 runs in 121 ODI matches. This also includes two 102* knocks against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in 2009 and 2014, respectively. In T20Is, the wicketkeeper-batter has notched up 1,690 runs in 84 matches for Pakistan.

However, the player has featured in only 16 Test matches for the Men in Green. He scored 1,003 runs at an average of 35.82. Interestingly, the highest score of 129 of his red-ball career came in the very first innings against New Zealand in Dunedin in 2009.

Recently, the Pakistan national team, led by their new skipper Salman Ali Agha, was defeated by New Zealand in their five-match T20I series with the scoreline of 4-1. They will now play a three-match ODI series starting on March 29.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Super League 2025 will kick off on April 11 with the match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Pakistan
Umar Akmal

Related posts

Former-RCB-Coach-Suggests-New-Batting-Position-For-Rishabh-Pant-Ahead-of-their-IPL-2025-Clash-vs-Sunrisers-Hyderabad

Former RCB Coach Suggests New Batting Position For Rishabh Pant Ahead of their IPL 2025 Clash vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

He scored a six-ball-duck in the previous match.
2:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ahead of a big clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RCB would be relieved about the progress of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Injury Update: Availability of RCB Pacer Confirmed for CSK Fixture in IPL 2025

Bhuvneshwar didn’t play in the opening encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) due to an injury, and the move was probably precautionary.
2:47 pm
Darpan Jain
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started the campaign with a bang and have already amassed the highest score in the season.

Former CSK Player Picks LSG X-Factor Options To Trouble Sunrisers Hyderabad As SRH vs LSG Loads in Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Many users across social media platforms claim SRH to cross 300 against LSG on a flat Hyderabad deck.
4:03 pm
Darpan Jain
RCB are leaving no stone unturned in the preparation to counter Noor, and they have a secret weapon in the nets, Satvik Deswal.

RCB Use Secret Weapon To Counter Noor Ahmad Threat in the Nets Ahead of CSK Clash in IPL 2025

RCB's biggest threat will be Noor Ahmaḍ
3:50 pm
Darpan Jain
‘It’s Tough To Get in…’ – Overseas KKR Star Moeen Ali Opens Up on Intense Competition in Star-Studded Lineup After KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

‘It’s Tough To Get in…’ – Overseas KKR Star Opens Up on Intense Competition in Star-Studded Lineup After RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

He was acquired by KKR for INR 2 crores at the auction.
1:52 am
Chandra Moulee Das
former csk players criticise yashasvi jaiswal rajasthan royals RR vs KKR shane watson robin uthappa IPL 2025

Former CSK Players Criticise Yashasvi Jaiswal After Rajasthan Royals Opener Threw Wicket Away at Crucial Point in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

11:52 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.