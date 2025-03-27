Discarded Pakistan Batter Who Last Played in 2019 Hopeful of International Comeback at 34

His last international match was a T20 against Sri Lanka in Lahore.

Pakistan batter Umar Akmal recently posted a practice video on the micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the batter is seen to practice his shots in the nets while confessing his willingness to make a comeback for the national team. Moreover, the 34-year-old added that playing for his nation will forever be his “biggest pride”.

“Representing my country will always be my biggest pride! Still, my heart beats with the dream of making a comeback & donning the national jersey once again. I’ll give it my all – sweat, & hard work!”, wrote Akmal.

Representing my country will always be my biggest pride! Still, my heart beats with the dream of making a comeback & donning the national jersey once again. I'll give it my all – sweat, & hard work! Pakistan Zindabad🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/OH5EeNsmwM — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) March 26, 2025

Umar Akmal 93(40) in PSL 2024

Umar Akmal played a stunning knock of 93 in just 40 balls at a strike rate of 232.5 against Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. He was part of the team Multan Sultans, which went on to win the title following their runners-up finish in the previous season.

Since his debut in August 2009 against Sri Lanka, Akmal has scored 3,194 runs in 121 ODI matches. This also includes two 102* knocks against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in 2009 and 2014, respectively. In T20Is, the wicketkeeper-batter has notched up 1,690 runs in 84 matches for Pakistan.

However, the player has featured in only 16 Test matches for the Men in Green. He scored 1,003 runs at an average of 35.82. Interestingly, the highest score of 129 of his red-ball career came in the very first innings against New Zealand in Dunedin in 2009.

Recently, the Pakistan national team, led by their new skipper Salman Ali Agha, was defeated by New Zealand in their five-match T20I series with the scoreline of 4-1. They will now play a three-match ODI series starting on March 29.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Super League 2025 will kick off on April 11 with the match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

