Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started the campaign with a bang and have already amassed the highest score in the season.
Last updated: March 27, 2025

Former CSK Player Picks LSG X-Factor Options To Trouble Sunrisers Hyderabad As SRH vs LSG Loads in Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Many users across social media platforms claim SRH to cross 300 against LSG on a flat Hyderabad deck.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started the campaign with a bang and have already amassed the highest score in the season.

There has been ample chatter around how Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting lineup is too strong for Lucknow Super Giants' inexperienced bowling attack. SRH started the campaign with a bang and have already amassed the highest score in the season.

Many users across social media platforms claim SRH to cross 300 against LSG on a flat Hyderabad deck. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Ishan Kishan showed fabulous form in the previous fixture, while Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abhinav Manohar can hit big from the first ball.

However, Ambati Rayudu has explained how LSG can stop a high-flying SRH batting attack by bringing in spinners early to attack them. On ESPNcricinfo, Rayudu exclaimed that LSG have a few “unknown commodities” who can trouble the opponent since they haven’t played enough cricket and bring the mystery factor.

“I agree that Avesh Khan and Shamar should both play. They will add value on that pitch. But again, what has worked against SRH is quality spin. And actually, LSG spinners can come into the attack much more earlier than what RR did against SRH. Spin to win has always been the case against SRH batting. Also, there are a lot of unknown commodities in LSG’s bowling, which can trouble Sunrisers. It happened against DC as well. If the spinners get their act right, LSG can trouble Sunrisers Hyderabad.”

How can LSG control SRH’s batting unit in Hyderabad?

While the surface has mostly been flat in Hyderabad, LSG still have a few bowlers who can trouble SRH’s batting unit, which plays only one way. LSG have a solid powerplay spinner, Manimaran Siddharth, who can swing the new ball and extract significant turn.

ALSO READ:

He was fabulous in the first game against Delhi Capitals (DC), snaring two wickets in his four-over spell. Another solid option to bring into the attack is Digvesh Rathi, who is almost unknown to these SRH batters.

Rathi took two wickets for 31 runs in his four-over spell in his maiden IPL outing, bringing stumps into play to increase the probability of taking wickets. He varies his pace nicely, which is another strength, and since SRH batters have never faced him, Rathi can be a wicket-taking option and prove to be the difference.

Sure, SRH’s batting lineup holds the upper hand at the moment due to their ultimate high-intent batting, but their method can often lead to wickets, especially against someone they don’t know much about. Rishabh Pant must use Siddharth and Rathi wisely if LSG need to stand a chance in this fixture at a venue every team fears to come.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abhinav Manohar
Abhishek Sharma
Digvesh Rathi
Heinrich Klaasen
IPL 2025
Ishan Kishan
Manimaran Siddharth
Nitish Kumar Reddy
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Travis Head

