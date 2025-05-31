News
England All-Rounder Jamie Overton Ruled Out of West Indies ODIs and T20Is After CSK Stint in IPL 2025
news

England All-Rounder Ruled Out of West Indies ODIs and T20Is After CSK Stint in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 31, 2025 - 3 min read

He scalped three wickets in the first ODI against the West Indies.

England All-Rounder Jamie Overton Ruled Out of West Indies ODIs and T20Is After CSK Stint in IPL 2025

England all-rounder Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies after suffering a fracture in the right little finger during the first match at Edgbaston. Before the unfortunate injury, Overton was in brilliant form against the WI in their first 50-over fixture. He bagged three wickets in 5.2 overs at the lowest economy of 4.12 that day.

Previously, two other England pacers, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson, were also sidelined from the series for sustaining injuries. A right thumb injury restricted Archer from participating in this series, while a right hamstring strain during England’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe last week ruled out Atkinson.

ECB Statement for Jamie Overton

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has stated that the pacer will be going through rehabilitation under their medical team’s supervision. They will not add any replacement for Overton in their 50-over squad against the WI.

“He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team. No replacement will be added to the ODI squad.” read a statement from the ECB.

ALSO READ: 

Before the home series against the WI, Overton debuted for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, he played only three matches this season and went wicketless at an expensive economy of 13.83.

ENG vs WI ODI Series

Crucial contributions from the entire top and middle order in the first innings helped England post a mammoth 400-run total on the scoreboard. However, they bundled out the WI for just 162 in 27 overs. The new English team thrashed Shai Hope and Co. by a huge 238 runs.

This was also the first assignment of Harry Brook after being appointed as the white-ball skipper of England. Youngster Jacob Bethell was declared the Player of the Match for his exceptional all-round efforts. He scored 82 runs off 53 deliveries and also scalped the wicket of Windies wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew.

The remaining ODI fixtures between England and the West Indies will take place on June 1 and June 3. This will be followed by a three-match T20I series between the two sides, starting on June 6.

