Former Delhi Capitals Star Fined by ICC for This Reason After West Indies’ Heavy Defeat Against England in First ODI

ICC match referee Jeff Crowe fined each player 5 percent of their match fee.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined the West Indies team after their big loss to England in the first ODI on May 29 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The fine was given because the team bowled their overs too slowly.

As per ICC rules, every team must finish a set number of overs within a certain time. The West Indies, led by captain Shai Hope, bowled one over short even after getting some extra time due to delays.

Because of this, ICC match referee Jeff Crowe fined each player 5 percent of their match fee. This decision was made under the ICC’s rule for slow over-rate. According to this rule, players lose five percent of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl within the allowed time.

“The penalty is in line with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences. As per ICC regulations, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for each over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time,” said ICC.

West Indies captain Shai Hope accepted the penalty for the slow over rate, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was brought forward by the on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Martin Saggers, along with third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd.

Must-Win Game Ahead for West Indies

England put on a commanding performance in the first ODI against West Indies. After choosing to bat first, they piled up a huge score of 400 runs. Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Jacob Bethell all played key roles with solid half-centuries. In the end, England secured a dominant 238-run victory.

In reply, West Indies were bowled out for just 162 runs. Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton starred with the ball, taking three wickets each.

West Indies are now trailing 1-0 in the series. The second ODI is set to take place today at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

