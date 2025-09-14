Former India Captain Challenges Mohammad Nawaz To Prove Mike Hesson’s ‘Best Spinner’ Claim Against India

There have been ample reactions and counters from Indian experts on Hesson's comments.

A few days ago, Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson claimed that Mohammad Nawaz is the best spinner in the world. In Pakistan’s setup, tagging a player as the ‘best’ is nothing new – but hearing it from someone like Hesson was striking, given he’s regarded as one of the sharpest minds in management.

There have been ample reactions and counters from Indian experts, and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is the latest to join the bandwagon. While talking to Anand Bazar Patrika, a journalist quoted Hesson’s words, to which Ganguly asked the name of the spinner, suggesting he wasn’t aware of the comments.

The journalist confirmed that the player he was talking about was Mohammad Nawaz, who has made rapid progress as a T20 bowler in recent months. However, Dada didn’t buy the idea and challenged Nawaz to prove it this time in the game later today.

“Okay. Then let that spinner prove this time that the coach has not lost his mind.”

Sourav Ganguly exclusive chat in ABP today. On India-Pak: In T20 any team can cause upset but in terms of quality no comparison at all. India far far ahead, Pakistan don’t have enough talent. If they were 100 before, they are 40 now. #INDvsPAK #indvspak2025 #AsiaCup2025 #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/fvUzGTqbGE — Sumit Ghosh (@SumitG71) September 14, 2025

Mohammad Nawaz set to play a crucial role against India

As of now, India have the upper hand in the marquee fixture against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, given their resources across departments. If Pakistan have to compete and win against the tournament favourites, Mohammad Nawaz must step up with both bat and ball.

He is the leading wicket-taker among full-member teams this year, with 21 wickets at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 10.19 in 12 innings, including a five-wicket haul. Additionally, he has 180 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 132.35 in 11 outings, comprising a best of 37*.

His improved pace-hitting will be vital on the Dubai deck, which has been slightly slow and low, and off-pace deliveries have worked well for speedsters. Then, his accurate bowling will be even more crucial, and if he can keep one end tight, the possibilities of wickets from the other end will surge massively.

This is a fairly fresh Pakistani lineup, and Nawaz remains among the most experienced players in the team, meaning his previous exposure and improved returns will go a long way in deciding how the side performs against a confident Indian unit. Then, he must also prove Hesson’s words by performing against a worthy opponent, else those comments will again be trolled as much as every other hyperbolic statement by current and former Pakistani players over the years.

