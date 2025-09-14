News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Sourav Ganguly Challenges Mohammad Nawaz To Prove Mike Hesson’s ‘Best Spinner’ Claim Against India.
news

Former India Captain Challenges Mohammad Nawaz To Prove Mike Hesson’s ‘Best Spinner’ Claim Against India

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: September 14, 2025
3 min read

There have been ample reactions and counters from Indian experts on Hesson's comments.

Sourav Ganguly Challenges Mohammad Nawaz To Prove Mike Hesson’s ‘Best Spinner’ Claim Against India.

A few days ago, Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson claimed that Mohammad Nawaz is the best spinner in the world. In Pakistan’s setup, tagging a player as the ‘best’ is nothing new – but hearing it from someone like Hesson was striking, given he’s regarded as one of the sharpest minds in management.

There have been ample reactions and counters from Indian experts, and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is the latest to join the bandwagon. While talking to Anand Bazar Patrika, a journalist quoted Hesson’s words, to which Ganguly asked the name of the spinner, suggesting he wasn’t aware of the comments.

The journalist confirmed that the player he was talking about was Mohammad Nawaz, who has made rapid progress as a T20 bowler in recent months. However, Dada didn’t buy the idea and challenged Nawaz to prove it this time in the game later today.

“Okay. Then let that spinner prove this time that the coach has not lost his mind.”

Mohammad Nawaz set to play a crucial role against India

As of now, India have the upper hand in the marquee fixture against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, given their resources across departments. If Pakistan have to compete and win against the tournament favourites, Mohammad Nawaz must step up with both bat and ball.

ALSO READ:

He is the leading wicket-taker among full-member teams this year, with 21 wickets at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 10.19 in 12 innings, including a five-wicket haul. Additionally, he has 180 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 132.35 in 11 outings, comprising a best of 37*.

His improved pace-hitting will be vital on the Dubai deck, which has been slightly slow and low, and off-pace deliveries have worked well for speedsters. Then, his accurate bowling will be even more crucial, and if he can keep one end tight, the possibilities of wickets from the other end will surge massively.

This is a fairly fresh Pakistani lineup, and Nawaz remains among the most experienced players in the team, meaning his previous exposure and improved returns will go a long way in deciding how the side performs against a confident Indian unit. Then, he must also prove Hesson’s words by performing against a worthy opponent, else those comments will again be trolled as much as every other hyperbolic statement by current and former Pakistani players over the years.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
IND vs PAK
Mike Hesson
Mohammad Nawaz
Sourav Ganguly
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Ahead of IND vs PAK clash, India Star Shubman Gill Offers Batting Tips to Hong Kong Players During Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

India Star Shubman Gill Offers Batting Tips to Hong Kong Players During Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Hong Kong had suffered a 94-run defeat against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025 opener.
3:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
Shafali Verma India Womens IND-W vs AUS-W ODIs

Why Is Shafali Verma Not In India Women’s Playing XI For IND-W vs AUS-W ODIs?

She struck a fifty in the recent T20I series in England.
1:07 pm
Disha Asrani
Star Central Zone Batter Yash Rathod Expresses Dream to Represent India After His 194 in Duleep Trophy 2025 Final

Star Central Zone Batter Expresses Dream to Represent India After His 194 in Duleep Trophy 2025 Final

The Central Zone youngster has made the headlines after scoring 194 in the Duleep Trophy 2025 Final.
10:13 am
Sreejita Sen
Former KKR Batter Chris Lynn Endured a Rollercoaster Finals Day in T20 Blast 2025, Hitting a Semifinal Century Before Falling Cheaply in the Final.

Former KKR Batter Endured a Rollercoaster Finals Day in T20 Blast 2025, Hitting a Semifinal Century Before Falling Cheaply in the Final

He scored a century and a low score in successive matches.
9:52 am
Darpan Jain
Sri Lanka Bangladesh BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025

Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka, And Kamil Mishara Shine As Sri Lanka Take Down Bangladesh, Key Highlights From BAN vs SL in Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are separated by NRRs in the Group B table.
7:21 am
Disha Asrani
Alyssa Healy IND vs AUS India Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Ranks India as Red-Hot Favourites to Win Women’s World Cup 2025

India will take on Australia in the first ODI on Sunday.
7:56 am
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.