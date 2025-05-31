News
news

Former Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Was Seen Fighting With His Fans [WATCH]

Last updated: May 31, 2025 - 2 min read

He was recently axed from Pakistan T20I squad in March 2025.

Former Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Was Seen Fighting With His Fans [WATCH]

Babar Azam, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, was recently seen confronting some of his fans. This comes shortly after being axed from the T20I squad in March 2025.

Watch the video here:

Besides Babar, his teammate and the reigning captain, Mohammad Rizwan, also got dropped from the T20I squad against New Zealand. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selected Salman Ali Agha as the new skipper for the 20-over format.

However, the Men in Green could not get over the challenge posed by the Black Caps. They lost the five-match away T20I series by the scoreline of 4-1 against Michael Bracewell’s New Zealand.

ALSO READ: 

Babar Azam in recent T20s

The ex-Pakistan skipper endured a rough season in the shortest cricketing format last year. He scored only six half-centuries in 24 matches with a poor strike rate of 133.21. Moreover, all six of his fifty-plus scores came in the initial 13 matches in 2024 as he has undergone an even rougher phase towards the end of the year.

These below-par stats over a longer period forced PCB to look beyond Babar in the 20-over format. He has also had a similar kind of season in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.

Apart from a 49-ball-94 knock at a fierce strike of 191.83 against the Karachi Kings, the Peshawar Zalmi skipper put up only two more fifty-plus scores in 10 matches of the tournament.

However, the batter will be back in the Pakistan squad for their three-match ODI series in the West Indies starting on August 8.

