Former Player Explains Why India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Withdrawing Appeal in Asia Cup 2025 Might Fuel Hypocrisy Debate

Amidst India’s thumping ACC Asia Cup 2025 opening victory over the hosts, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a move by skipper Suryakumar Yadav has sparked controversy. During the 13th over of the first innings, the UAE batter Junaid Siddique missed a delivery off Shivam Dube. As Siddique was complaining about losing his concentration after the all-rounder dropped his towel in the run-up, Team India’s gloveman Sanju Samson showcased a brilliant presence of mind to collect the ball and hit it to the wicket.

The on-field umpires referred the call to third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge, and the screen eventually showed the confirmation of the dismissal. However, with the UAE struggling at 54/8, captain Suryakumar went to have a chat with the field umpires and withdrew their appeal. This decision has faced contrasting views, as many of the fans have appreciated it as an example of the sporting spirit, while some have also criticised the skipper’s move.

Aakash Chopra on Appeal Withdrawal Incident of India Skipper Suryakumar Yadav

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has noted that the incident was “event-specific.” He described how the Indian captain would not have chosen to do the same if the situation had arisen during the highly anticipated clash with the arch-rivals, Pakistan. However, Chopra also praised the wicketkeeper-batter for his quick throw in the moment.

“It’s event-specific in my opinion. It wouldn’t have happened if [Pakistan’s] Salman Agha was playing on 14th [September] and the game is in the balance, and he’s just roaming around, he [Suryakumar] won’t do that. It was a good throw, presence of mind from Sanju to hit the stumps,” he stated in ESPN Cricinfo’s Time Out show.

Moreover, the former opener discussed that, if the skipper’s call for a particular decision depends on the different opponents and match situations, it may create a debate of hypocrisy. In such cases, sticking with the rules of the game or following the umpire’s call would be the best option for a captain, opined Chopra.

“If he was [outside the crease], it should be out. But opinions may vary. The problem is the moment you bring in ethics and generosity, it opens a can of worms: ‘You did this today, why are you not doing the same thing tomorrow?’ You nick it and you walk. But the day you do not walk, that’s when you look like a hypocrite,” he added.

India Will Next Clash Against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

After opening their campaign with a stunning nine-wicket victory against the UAE, which spurred the team’s net run rate to a massive 10.483, the reigning champions will next lock horns with Pakistan. The exciting clash between them will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14.

Salman Ali Agha and Co. would be coming after their clash against Oman on September 12. With both of these teams having an upper hand to top the Group A standings and advance to the Super Fours, this clash would hold immense significance going forward to the subsequent half of the multi-national T20 tournament.

