Former RCB Star Pushes For Mumbai Indians Bid in IPL 2026 Auction After Impressive Stint With Sister Franchise

The Mumbai Indians franchise in the Major League Cricket (MLC), MI New York finally got off the mark in the ongoing edition. After losing the first two games, they defeated Seattle Orcas by seven wickets at Oakland Coliseum.

Monank Patel starred for the franchise, hitting 93 runs in 50 deliveries as they chased down 201 with an over to spare. Another name that stood out was Michael Bracewell. The off-spin all-rounder took an excellent 1 for 20 in four overs when the rest of the attack was taken apart. With the bat, he made an unbeaten 50 off 35 to ensure MI New York got over the finishing line.

Michael Bracewell Pushes His Case for Mumbai Indians Bid in IPL 2026

Michael Bracewell played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. He wasn’t retained for the following season and went unsold in the last two auctions. With his recent performances in the MLC 2025, he has improved his chances of getting picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026.

In the current T20 cricket scene, multiple franchises have their own sister franchises and they often pick their own players from other leagues. For example, Trent Boult represents four Mumbai Indians teams in IPL, SA20, MLC, and ILT20.

Bracewell has been impressive so far in the MLC 2025 with his all-round skill set. He has scored 105 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 156.71. He has also picked up four wickets at 8.30 economy.

The Kiwi star is a versatile batter who can bat anywhere in the line-up, offering the team great flexibility. Being a left-hand batter makes him a more valuable asset. He is an excellent off-spinner as well and can give three or four overs game in and game out.

Mumbai Indians could look at Bracewell as a potential option in IPL 2026 auction. Not to mention, they do have a special affection for New Zealand players.

