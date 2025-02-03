News
News
Last updated: February 3, 2025

Gautam Gambhir Sends Strong Message to Indian T20I Team After England Series Win

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has sent out a strong message to the Indian T20I team. Gambhir has claimed that the Indian T20I team will try to regularly breach the 250-260 run mark in the shortest format.

Team India managed to post a mammoth 247/9 in their 20 overs in the fifth and final T20I of their series against England and managed to win the game by a massive margin of 150 runs. Gambhir has been at the forefront of this change in mindset from the Indian team and has advocated the high-risk high-reward approach from the Men in Blue.

T20s are about high risk and high reward according to Gautam Gambhir

“We want to try and get to 250-260 regularly. And in trying to do that, there’ll be games where we’ll get bundled out for 120-130. And that is what T20s are all about,” Gautam Gambhir told Star Sports after the end of the fifth T20I.

Also Read:

Gautam Gambhir on Abhishek Sharma’s knock

Abhishek Sharma was the star of the show for India in the fifth T20I as he smashed a sensational 135 runs off just 54 balls. The knock included seven boundaries and as many as 13 sixes as Abhishek Sharma smashed the England bowlers to all parts of the ground. Gambhir was highly impressed with the innings from the youngster, especially because of the kind of pace that the England bowlers were generating.

“We want to keep backing players like Abhishek Sharma. We have to be patient with these boys. I haven’t seen a better T20 hundred against bowlers who are bowling at 140-150 kph consistently,” Gambhir opined.

Gautam Gambhir claimed that India’s high-risk high-reward approach was something they wanted to continue for the ICC tournaments like the T20 World Cup as well. He doesn’t want the Indian team to move away from the free-flowing ultra-aggressive brand of cricket.

England
Gautam Gambhir
India
India vs England T20I Series 2025

