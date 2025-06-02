News
Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from ODIs with immediate effect, bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career.
news

Glenn Maxwell Announces ODI Retirement With Immediate Effect Leaving Australia in Search of Options for World Cup 2027

Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 1 min read
Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from ODIs with immediate effect, bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career.

Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from ODIs with immediate effect. He retires as one of Australia’s finest in the format and has won two World Cups in his career.

Maxwell made his ODI debut in 2012 and scored almost 4000 runs. He has 3990 runs at an average of 33.81 and a 126.70 strike rate in 136 ODI innings, including 23 fifties and four centuries.

Further, he also has 77 wickets at 47.32 runs apiece in 119 innings, including four four-wicket hauls. His last outing in the format came in the Champions Trophy earlier this year in the semifinal against India.

More to follow…

Australia
Glenn Maxwell
World Cup 2027
Darpan Jain
A cricket nerd.

