Why Did Glenn Maxwell Retire From ODIs? Forced Retirement or Calculated Call?

The all-rounder retires with two ODI World Cup titles to his name

Glenn Maxwell is an ODI legend without a hint of exaggeration. The all-rounder has two ODI World Cups to his name and even though his numbers on papers don’t tell the tale of his greatness, there have been enough instances where he took Australia to victory against extraordinary odds.

The context for his four hundreds from 149 innings is enough to show he is one of the greats of the format.

Glenn Maxwell retires as an ODI legend

His first hundred, which came three years after his ODI debut and took three dismissals in the nineties, was a blistering 53-ball 102 against Sri Lanka in the group stage of the 2015 ODI World Cup in Sydney, was the fastest ever by an Australia in the 50-over format.

His second hundred took five more years and two more dismissals in the nineties, against England in Manchester came when Australia were staring at the barrel at 73/5. Maxwell was patient but dominant as the target of 303 drew closer and won the match for Australia by three wickets. He also received big support from Alex Carey who scored 106 off 114 balls as the pair added a record 207 runs for the sixth wicket.

His third hundred took three more years and the occasion once again was the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Maxwell blasted eight sixes and nine boundaries on his way to a 44-ball 106. Maxwell reached the three-figure mark in just 40 balls to rewrite his own record and stand fourth fastest hundred in ODI history.

Maxwell’s fourth hundred was arguably his and probably the greatest ever ODI innings. In a must-win match against Afghanistan chasing 292, Australia were hobbling at 7-91 when Maxwell took charge. In a jaw-dropping innings, Maxwell delivered 21 boundaries and 10 sixes in 201 not out all while enduring agonising cramps on one leg in the sweltering Mumbai heat. As a consequence of his heroics, Australia went on to lift their fifth ODI World Cup later.

Maxwell reveals the reason behind his ODI retirement

Maxwell announced his ODI retirement on Final Word Podcast in a long interview on Monday, where he said his body could no longer take the grind of ODI cricket.

Maxwell revealed he had a chat with Australian selection chief George Bailey to prepare others for his batting position.

“I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how body was reacting to the conditions. I had a good chat with George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward. We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him ‘I don’t think I am going to make that, it’s time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own’. Hopefully they get enough of a lead-in to hang onto that role,” Maxwell said on the podcast.

“I always said I wasn’t going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn’t want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons,” he added.

