Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out of New Zealand T20Is, Former RCB Player Called Up As Replacement

He fractured his forearm while bowling in the nets.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand after a blow in the training session at Mount Maunganui. He fractured his forearm while bowling to Mitchell Owen, who played a rocket shot and hit straight at Maxwell’s wrist.

Hence, he won’t be available for the New Zealand T20Is and will seek advice from a specialist in the coming days when he returns home. However, there’s no clarity on his return date, and he might be out for some time now.

Maxwell has had a few other unfortunate injuries lately, including one in 2022 when he fractured his leg after his friend fell on it at a birthday party. That required surgery, and he was out for an extended period while still managing it.

It was a memorable night out in Cairns for Glenn Maxwell! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/ubHvw70j29 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 17, 2025

For now, he runs a race against time to be fit in time for the five-match T20I series against India at home, which begins on October 29 in Canberra. He hopes to regain full fitness as soon as possible and return to the fold, as Australia prepare for their biggest challenge ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Josh Philippe replaces Glenn Maxwell for New Zealand rubber

The wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe has replaced Glenn Maxwell in Australia’s squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. His last outing in the format came in 2023 when Australia toured with a relatively inexperienced side for a five-match T20I series after the World Cup.

ALSO READ:

Overall, he has played 12 T20Is, scoring 150 runs at an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 109.48, including a best of 45. Despite his mediocre record, Philippe gets selected due to his recent heroics on the Australia A tour, where he registered scores of 123*, 39, & 50 across three outings in Lucknow.

He might not be a like-for-like replacement, but Australia get a cover for Alex Carey, who was the only wicketkeeper-batter in the squad. Carey himself came for the first-choice player, Josh Inglis, who is recovering from a calf strain.

Australia were already missing several first-choice players, and the injury to Maxwell depletes the squad further, even though they have a few other quality all-rounders to work with. They are without two of their premium batters – Inglis and Maxwell – in the format, while another all-round option, Cameron Green, is also not participating in the series to play the Sheffield Shield and prepare for Ashes 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.