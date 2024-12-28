News
News
December 28, 2024 - 8:24 am

Go Into the Aussie Dressing Room: Rishabh Pant Lambasted by India Legend After Untimely Shot Sees Him Dismissed at the MCG

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

While the pair started positively, Pant's reckless shot disrupted the momentum, allowing Australia to target the lower order.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed his frustration after Rishabh Pant’s unconventional shot led to his dismissal during a critical phase of the Boxing Day Test.

The left-hander attempted a lap shot off Scott Boland, only to be caught by Nathan Lyon at third man.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Gifts His Wicket with a Scoop Attempt, Caught at Third Man on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

India, already reeling from a collapse late on Day 2, needed a steady partnership from Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant to stabilize their innings.

Pant’s inability to capitalize on favorable batting conditions and reduce Australia’s lead proved costly. His dismissal left India struggling at 191-6 in the 56th over.

Gavaskar Questions Pant’s Match Awareness

During commentary, Sunil Gavaskar strongly criticized Rishabh Pant’s dismissal, calling it a reckless and irresponsible shot. He emphasized that Pant’s actions let the team down, arguing that such a dismissal cannot be justified as part of his “natural game” and urging him to better assess match situations.

“Stupid, Stupid, STUPID! You’ve got two fielders there, and you still go for that. You missed the previous shot, and look where you’ve been caught.
That is throwing away your wicket. You cannot say that is your natural game. I’m sorry. That is not your natural game. This is a stupid shot. This is letting your team down badly. You have to understand the situation as well.” Gavaskar said during commentary.

Also Read: ‘What Did You Do Wrong?’ – Nathan Lyon Asks a Hilarious Question to KL Rahul After His Demotion to No.3 [WATCH]

A Shot That Helped Australia, Not India

Sunil Gavaskar expressed his frustration over Rishabh Pant’s dismissal by sarcastically suggesting that Pant should head to the opposing team’s dressing room instead of India’s, highlighting how his reckless shot had significantly benefited Australia.

“He should not be going in that [India’s) dressing room, he should be going in the other dressing room,” Gavaskar added.

Rishabh Pant appeared set for a significant innings with 28 runs off 37 deliveries but gave away his wicket with a reckless shot.

India, at the time of writing the report are 273/7, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar at the crease. The team needs 2 more runs to avoid the follow-on and still trails by 201 runs.

BGT
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Boxing Day Test
RIshabh Pant
Sunil Gavaskar

