Rishabh Pant Gifts His Wicket with a Scoop Attempt
December 28, 2024 - 7:15 am

Rishabh Pant Gifts His Wicket with a Scoop Attempt, Caught at Third Man on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

Rishabh Pant gifts his wicket with a scoop attempt off Boland, caught at third man by Nathan Lyon on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test.

India lost Pant’s wicket in the first hour of Day 3. He appeared set for a big innings but gave his wicket away in a bizarre manner.

Rishabh Pant’s Reckless Lap Scoop Costs India at a Pivotal Moment

In the 56th over of India’s innings, Rishabh Pant fell to a reckless shot on the fourth ball, gifting his wicket to Australia. Facing Scott Boland, who bowled from around the wicket, Pant attempted an ambitious lap scoop off a full delivery outside off. The shot resulted in a top-edge that flew straight to Nathan Lyon at third man, who took a simple catch.

Pant had done well to survive the challenging first 45-50 minutes of the morning session, playing conventional cricket.

However, his decision to go for a risky stroke at this stage proved costly, leaving India in further trouble. Pant departed for 28 off 37 balls, including three boundaries.

The way Pant got out is typical of his natural game, as he often plays that kind of shot in every innings. While it has worked for him in the past, it didn’t this time.

He gifted his wicket at a crucial moment, when he could have played a game-changing innings and turned the tide for India.

India’s Early Setback on Day 3: Pant and Jadeja Depart

India started Day 3 at 164/5, with Pant and Jadeja at the crease. The pair looked solid as they successfully navigated the first 45 minutes of play. However, disaster struck when Pant played a bizarre shot, attempting a lap-scoop off Boland, only to be caught at third man for 28. Shortly after, Nathan Lyon trapped Jadeja lbw, leaving India in further trouble.

At Lunch on day 3, India are 244/7 after 73 overs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar at the crease. India still needs 31 runs to avoid the follow-on and trails by 231 runs.

