Rohit had previously stated that he wouldn't disturb Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's position at the top

India skipper Rohit Sharma faced quite a backlash for his decision to tweak the top of the batting order and go back on his statement.

Notably, during the pre-match press conference of the ongoing Boxing Day Test, Rohit had stated that he wouldn’t disturb Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul’s position at the top. However, during the match, he decided to open alongside Jaiswal while Rahul came out at No.3.

However, Rohit struggled with the bat, even after moving back to the top of the order in Melbourne, where he was dismissed for just three runs. Earlier in the series, the talented right-hander recorded low scores of 6, 3, and 10 in his first three innings while batting in the middle order.

Former India star blasts Rohit Sharma for changing opening order

Echoing on the same lines, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticised Rohit for his decision and highlighted Rohit’s words from the press conference.

Manjrekar said on Star Sports during commentary, “Press conference mei Rohit Sharma ne kaha thha ki voh disturb nahi karna chahte Yashasvi Jaiswal aur KL Rahul ki joh position hai, lekin jab match ki shuruvaat hui, toh bilkul disturb kiya unhone (Rohit Sharma had said in the press conference that he does not wish to disturb the positions of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. But, when the match began, he certainly disturbed it).”

Apart from this, Rohit Sharma also faced heat for his batting and poor captaincy which allowed Australia to post a towering total of 474 in the first innings.

The visitors on the other hand are in a sticky spot after going 5 down while managing only 164 runs on the scoreboard, currently trailing by 310 runs.

