Virat Kohli
News
December 27, 2024 - 5:13 pm

‘Boring Without the Showman’ – Virat Kohli Gets Vehement Backing From Former RCB and England Star

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He took to his social media handle on X and lauded the 'showman' in Kohli.

Virat Kohli

Former India skipper Virat Kohli stole the headlines after a shoulder bump with Australian debutant Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

The incident stirred quite a debate in the cricketing fraternity with both Indian and Australian media playing their part.

In the aftermath of the Kohli-Konstas fiasco, Kohli’s former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate and former England international Kevin Pietersen spoke out in favour of the Indian.

Pietersen took to his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) and lauded the ‘showman’ in Kohli.

Pietersen wrote on X, “Virat creating theatre down under! Let’s GO! Imagine how boring it would be without the showman! And he’s earned EVERYTHING with his runs over his career! Many would end their successful international careers with a 1/4 of what he’s achieved….”

ALSO READ: Former India Cricketers Get Involved in a Heated Verbal Battle on Air Over Virat Kohli-Yashasvi Jaiswal Run-Out [WATCH]

Virat Kohli had a face off with the Australian crowd

Notably, Kohli was a constant face on TV and streams ever since his bump with Sam Konstas. When he came out to bat on Day 2, he faced constant boos from the home crowd.

However, he managed to rise above the noise and played a patient knock. Although he had a great start, Kohli failed to capitalise on it, departing after a 36-ball 86. Earlier, he was also involved in a runout which saw Yashasvi Jaiswal miss out on a century and had to depart for a well-made 82.

Even while Kohli was returning to the dressing room, he had a moment where the Aussie crowd started booing him and he came out from the player’s tunnel to give them a death stare.

Speaking about the match, the Indian team are currently on the backfoot having lost half their side for a score of 164. The visitors currently trail by 310 runs, after Australia posted 474 in their first innings.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Kevin Pietersen
Sam Konstas
Virat Kohli

