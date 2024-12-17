Heinrich Klaasen Furious After Ball Starts To Reverse Early for Pakistan in First ODI in Paarl

The incident took place in the 3rd ball of the 45th over, when Shaheen Afridi made a brilliant comeback, knocking over Heinrich Klaasen with a ripper.

Heinrich Klaasen showed visible frustration after being dismissed by Shaheen Afridi in the first ODI against Pakistan in Paarl.

Having played a brilliant innings, Klaasen was clean-bowled as Afridi’s early reverse swing caught him off guard, leading to his frustration over the ball’s unexpected movement.

Shaheen Afridi’s Stunning Delivery Ends Klaasen’s Knock at 86, Leaving Him Frustrated

The incident took place in the 3rd ball of the 45th over, when Shaheen Afridi made a brilliant comeback, knocking over Heinrich Klaasen with a ripper. The ball tailed in sharply, hitting the middle stump and sending Klaasen back for a well-made 86, just short of a deserved hundred. Afridi punched the air in celebration, knowing how crucial the wicket was for Pakistan.

Klaasen, however, was visibly frustrated with his dismissal. He failed to get his footwork right and missed the ball on the inside edge while attempting a drive. His lack of balance in the shot led to him being clean-bowled, and he made his frustration known near the dugout.

Fans, however, noticed Klaasen complaining about the reverse swing, which became a talking point on social media.

Klaasen complaining about the reverse.



Saying it’s impossible for it to reverse that much in 20 overs.



😭😭😭 — Nilly (@nxllyiqbal) December 17, 2024

Shaheen getting reverse swing and Klaasen crying about it is the best thing about this match.

🤣 — Abdullah (@abdullahhammad4) December 17, 2024

Don't know if I heard that correct but did Klaasen just had a go at the dugout?? #SAvPAK — Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) December 17, 2024

Think he was making some allegations about how much a ball can really reverse in just 20 overs 👀 — Sam (@SamDelana) December 17, 2024

Klaasen’s Fighting 86 Guides South Africa to 239/9

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first, with Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton giving them a solid start, adding 70 runs for the opening wicket. However, Agha Salman’s brilliant spell turned the game around as he took four wickets in four overs, dismissing de Zorzi, Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, and Tristan Stubbs.

Skipper Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen steadied the innings with a 73-run partnership, but Markram fell to Saim Ayub. Klaasen found support from Marco Jansen, and the pair added 50 runs before Jansen was dismissed. Klaasen fought hard for his 86, but was dismissed 14 runs short of a century. Kagiso Rabada and Ottneil Baartman contributed with 21 runs for the last wicket, helping South Africa reach 239/9.

