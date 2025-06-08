News
Heinrich Klaasen Planned to Play Until 2027 World Cup: What Changed Then That Led to Sudden Retirement?
Heinrich Klaasen Planned to Play Until 2027 World Cup: What Changed Then That Led to Sudden Retirement?

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 8, 2025 - 3 min read

Heinrich Klaasen had earlier expressed his willingness to play in four franchise leagues.

Heinrich Klaasen Planned to Play Until 2027 World Cup: What Changed Then That Led to Sudden Retirement?

South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen took the cricketing world by shock, announcing his retirement from international cricket on June 2. The 33-year old was considered as one of the most destructive batters of this generation, and his contributions have been extremely vital for the Proteas on multiple occasions. 

Klaasen had bid adieu to the longest format of the game last year, in order to focus on white-ball cricket. His Test career just spanned across four matches in the period of 2019-2023. The destructive batter expressed his willingness to pursue new challenges, in the form of franchise leagues around the globe. 

What Led to Klaasen’s Sudden Retirement?

According to a report on Rapport, Klaasen’s original plan was to play until the 2027 World Cup. But just before the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, he had a word with then South Africa’s white-ball coach, Rob Walter stating that he wasn’t enjoying his cricket as much as he should. After having a few conversations with the Coach, they agreed on a road map, making plans for the destructive wicketkeeper-batter to stay until the 2027 World Cup. 

However, Walter hanging his boots in April 2025 left Klaasen on uncertain grounds. The Sunrisers Hyderabad player couldn’t get to terms with Cricket South Africa (CSA), in order to play the four franchise leagues which he wished to play in. (Indian Premier League (IPL), Major League Cricket (MLC), SA20 and The Hundred)

His commitments with franchises for the MLC & The Hundred would mean his unavailability for South Africa’s upcoming tri-series against New Zealand and Zimbabwe, as well as the white-ball tour to Australia, which didn’t quite sit well with the board. 

Klaasen’s idea behind just playing the four franchise leagues was to spend quality time with his family at home. 

The decision to announce retirement was made easier once Walter tendered his resignation earlier this year. Moreover, Klaasen expressed that he is willing to play the game for another four years before calling time on his career. 

Klaasen’s Number Game 

The Protea wicketkeeper-batter played multiple significant knocks for South Africa in his white-ball career that has spanned across 7 years. He boasts of an average of 43.69 in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) with a highest score of 174. This is also the second highest ODI score by a batter at number 5 or below. 

Klaasen’s impact in T20 Internationals was vital as well. In 53 innings, he played with a strike rate of 141.84, taking South Africa home on many occasions. 

The Proteas have wicketkeeper-batters in Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton, both of whom are touted very highly. But Klaasen’s shoes will be huge to get into. 

Cricket South Africa
Heinrich Klaasen
Klaasen Retirement
