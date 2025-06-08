News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
steve smith tests wtc final aus vs sa
world-test-championship

‘Hadn’t Hit A Ball Since….’ – Steve Smith Makes Shocking Revelation Ahead of WTC 2025 Final vs South Africa

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 8, 2025 - 3 min read

Australia will look to defend their WTC title against South Africa

steve smith tests wtc final aus vs sa

Steve Smith had a superb run with the bat near the beginning of this year. After a big dry run, the 36-year-old came alive in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home against India with scores of 101 at the Gabba and 140 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia won the series 3-1 at home after 10 years. 

Smith was then named captain for the tour of Sri Lanka as they team looked for their first win of the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy in the island nation in 12 years.

Smith led from the front with scores of 141 and 131 as Australia soundly beat the hosts 2-0 to clinch the trophy without majority of the regular seniors in their ranks.

Steve Smith reveals not picking his bat before WTC final

In the process, Smith also reached the hallowed ground of 10,000 runs in Test cricket, becoming only the fourth Australian to reach the landmark after legendary captains Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

While his late career resurgence continues and has the chance to win back-to-back World Test Championships, Smith revealed that he hasn’t picked up his bat in over three months.

Smith didn’t play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after the Champions Trophy 2025 and decided to spend time on his fitness in New York, according to ESPNCricinfo.

“I’d normally have a bat laying around the house somewhere and just pick it up and do a bit of shadow batting and stuff. But I made a conscious decision to try and just let it go for a while. It was good,” Smith told ESPNCricinfo.

ALSO READ:

“I hadn’t hit a ball since I missed a full toss off Mohammed Shami in the Champions Trophy. Fortunately, everything sort of clicked into place immediately. I feel like I’m moving really well, I feel strong and just ready to get into it now,” he added.

Even if Smith hasn’t batted for that long, he is confident of his exploits in England and specifically at the Lord’s where he will play the WTC final against South Africa from June 11.

Smith confident of his record in England and recent form

Smith averages 55 in England and 58 at Lord’s. He even scored a match-winning hundred against India in 2023.

“I feel like I’ve been in the team for a while and I haven’t felt under a great deal of pressure. Maybe a little bit after Adelaide last year (vs India) was the most I’ve felt. And maybe why I came out the next game and was really, really hungry to get a good score in Brisbane. But that was external talk and things cross my desk all the time. People send me things that people are saying. So I don’t know, maybe something clicked in me and I wanted to get back to the position of being a bit more comfortable again,” Smith about his lean run and finding form in the BGT.

South Africa will be eyeing their first ICC trophy since the 1998 Champions Trophy against Australia.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Steve Smith
WTC 2025 Final
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Is Josh Hazlewood’s ‘Supposed Side Strain’ Really Why He’s out of Adelaide Test New ‘Mystery’ Pops Up in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Josh Hazlewood Eyes To Keep Rare Streak Alive With WTC 2025 Title After Winning IPL 2025 With RCB

Australia will take on South Africa in the WTC Final at Lord's
11:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
Discarded Australia Opener Marcus Harris Could Push Out Sam Konstas in Australia Squad for WTC 2025 final

Ominous Signs for South Africa As Australia Batter Gets Ready for WTC 2025 Final After Successful County Stint

The youngster was sidelined due to a lower-back stress fracture
8:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
south africa wtc 2025 final vs australia graeme smith backing SA vs AUS

Graeme Smith Slams Critics For Questioning South Africa’s Route to WTC 2025 Final

6:00 pm
CX Staff Writer
South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma Reveals Close Call Which Might Have Cost Them WTC 2025 Final Berth

South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma Reveals Close Call Which Might Have Cost Them WTC 2025 Final Berth

Protea Skipper Temba Bavuma sheds light on his emotions after a close call during the first Test against Pakistan in January.
4:57 pm
Amogh Bodas
Will Marnus Labuschagne play in the WTC 2025 Final.

Pressure Mounting On Marnus Labuschagne Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final As Other In-form Batters Continue To Knock On The Door

Talking about the ongoing WTC cycle, Labuschagne has batted with a paltry average of 28.33.
1:13 pm
Ashish Satyam
How South Africa Landed Stuart Broad In Their Dressing Room To Prep Against Australia for the WTC 2025 Final 

How South Africa Landed Stuart Broad In Their Dressing Room To Prep Against Australia for the WTC 2025 Final 

Stuart Broad will help South Africa prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.
June 6, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.