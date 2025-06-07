Ominous Signs for South Africa As Australia Batter Gets Ready for WTC 2025 Final After Successful County Stint

The youngster was sidelined due to a lower-back stress fracture

Cameron Green’s importance to Australia was evident within his first two years in international cricket. Making his debut during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Green raked up 900-plus runs in 18 Tests and claimed 23 wickets at an average of 23.

A fast-bowling all-rounder for the longest format has always been Australia’s priority and Green fit in the profile perfectly.

However, a stress fracture to his back in September last year put the youngster out of action for a significant amount of time, playing only just four Tests in 2024.

Cameron Green prepares for WTC final with County stint

After a gap of nearly six months, Green began his rehabilitation but didn’t look match fit as Australia refused to rush him in the BGT 2024-25 and prepped him for the World Test Championship final.

The youngster joined English county Gloucestershire for the County Championship Division Two this year and was splendid with the bat.

Green registered three single-digit scores from nine innings he played for the Gloucs but scored three hundreds against Kent and Northants along with an unbeaten 67 against Kent in Bristol last month.

Green’s dedication to be fit for the World Test Championship (WTC) final was strong, he sacrificed the big bucks of Indian Premier League (IPL) when others were queuing up the line to play as replacement players.

He continued his great rhythm in build up to the big final against South Africa beginning next week.

In the net sessions on Saturday, Green was seen hitting the ball with authority sending warning to the South African bowlers.

Australia out to defend title, South Africa eye big prize

Despite his rehab going smoothly, it is unlikely will bowl in the final beginning from June 11 at the Lord’s.

Green has so far played 28 Tests, scored 1,377 runs at an average of 36 and claimed 35 wickets at an average of 35.

Australia are the defending champions of the WTC, having won the second edition of the competition by beating India in the final.

After making the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India in the West Indies, South Africa qualified for the 203-25 cycle final in the top position with eight wins from 12 matches.

